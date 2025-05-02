Charles Barkley “Concerned” About Bill Belichick’s New Girlfriend, Social Media Roasts 49-Year Age Gap

Bill Belichick remained the head coach of the storied New England Patriots franchise for decades and was known for his guarded interviews and hilariously deadpan delivery. and was known for his guarded interviews and hilariously deadpan delivery.

But now, switching things up on several fronts by taking his talents to the college level at UNC and getting in a new relationship has us all wish we knew less about him and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The 2024 Miss Maine USA pageant’s first runner-up has been attached to the six-time Super Bowl champ’s hip, and now even Charles Barkley is worried about him.

recently asked on The Dan Patrick Show for his thoughts on the relationship, which boasts a 49-year age gap. Despite

Barkley being close to Belichick, he chose his words very carefully when he admitted he might have to check up on him.

“I’m not sure what’s going on. I think he got to be very careful right now, this is starting to be on a very slippery slope,” he began. “I never talk about people’s personal relationship, that’s another rule I got, but I will admit I’m a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on. I might actually reach out to him and make sure everything’s good. But I am concerned from what I’m hearing. ‘Cause yeah, it’s not a good look right now, I’ll admit that.”

The most recent red flag in Belichick’s new relationship came during an interview with

CBS Sunday Morning

about the release of his new book,

The Art of Winning.

Reporter Tony Dokoupil asked him how the two met before Hudson, off camera, cut him off, saying, “We’re not talking about this.”

Belichick later released a statement on the viral moment, in which he blamed the editing of the piece for making it seem like he was avoiding the dating life topic. He said he was focused on his book, and once his personal life was brought up several times, Hudson stepped in.

“She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track,” the statement read in part. “The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career.”

one of the reasons UNC’s deal to become the first college program ever chronicled by HBO’s Hard Knocks was tanked: The blurred professional and personal lines were on display again when Hudson was reportedly she

wanted to be “heavily involved in the project.”

In those emails with UNC officials around December 2024,

Despite meeting in 2021 on a flight to Palm Beach, they’ve only been publicly dating for a year and a half. Since then, Hudson has also managed to acquire a pretty impressive New England area real estate portfolio, reportedly worth around $7.5 million, according to Realtor.com

