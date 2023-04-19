Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The fun police are at Chance The Rapper’s neck for… having a good time.

Chance made his way to Carnival, the annual Jamaican Festival where people walk the streets of the island wearing elaborate costumes and have a good time. Part of the fun is dancing, so Chance had to take part by grinding on one of the women rocking a barely-there costume.

The woman twerking on him already had Twitter upset because he’s married to his childhood sweetheart, Kirsten Corley, but the real issue came when he slapped the woman’s butt a few times, and even she had a bit of a side eye as the clip ended.

“I just told my homies this. Because I saw Chance The Rapper slapping cheeks. That’s a no no! You let dem whine pon you and that’s it! Many of n—-s been slapped back,” wrote one Twitter user.

His marriage was immediately called into question with social media making comments like, “At what point would any of you be okay with your husband slapping another woman’s ass like that? Or your wife getting her ass slapped like that by another man? Please bffrrrr.”

Others thought Chance was within his right to dance provocatively with women in the festival because the culture of celebration allows it.

“As long as that’s where it stays. All good. It’s Carnival. Fun times, not that deep,” wrote one person, while another defended him too, saying, “They’re mad at Chance the Rapper for ‘cheating on his wife’ y’all don’t bring that European nonsense to this ethnic household and let that man enjoy Caribbean culture.”

The woman grinding on Chance was later discovered to be Instagram user melaxgoddess, and commenters agreed that they, too, would have risked it all for a chance to dance with her.

See other reactions to Chance The Rapper’s dancing below.

Chance The Rapper Under Fire For Grinding On Woman & Slapping Her Butt At Carnival, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com