Celebs Step Out In Their Finest ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Outfits

Celebs Stepped Out In Their Best Western Looks for the ‘Cowboy Carter‘ TourThe audience, including stars like Solange Knowles, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, embraced the “cowboy-fly“ dress code, featuring denim, sparkle, cowboy hats, and all-white attire. This fusion of high fashion and country flair set the tone for a night celebrating Beyoncé’s homage to Americana through a Black cultural lens. Jump in below to see what some of the stars donned to the opening night of the “Cowboy Carter“ tour. If you’re going to the concert and haven’t picked out your outfit yet, you will definitely be inspired by these swaggy looks.
1. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland shut the concert down with a chic Western look that included a plunging sleeveless top covered by a feathered-adorned jacket. The Houston native completed her outfit with jeans, a large buckle belt, boots, and a badass cowboy hat.
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and her daughter Zaya Wade popped out to hit the Cowboy Carter tour on its first night rocking their best Western ensembles.
3. Celebrity Makeup Artist Shayla
Celebrity makeup artist Shayla turned the concert out in a black leather bustier that she matched with gold-studded leather pants, a chain-adorned belt, a black cowboy hat, and a hot, cropped fringe jacket.
4. Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey was living her best life with her crew at the “Cowboy Carter” concert draped in a long denim jacket that she paired with a white t-shirt and matching jeans.
5. Gayle King
Gale King was right beside her bestie, Oprah, in cute bejeweled wide-leg jeans, cowboy boots, and a scoop-neck white tea.
6. Ashley Everett
One of Beyoncé’s principal dancers stunned at the Grammy award-winner’s tour debut in a lovely cheetah trench coat that she wore as a dress. She complemented the look with black cowboy boots, a studded cowboy hat, and a belt choker necklace.
7. Lizzo
Lizzo was a sight for sore eyes in a dashing tulle-clad shift dress, which she wore with white cowboy boots and voluminous hair topped with a miniature cowboy hat.
8. Kameron N. Saunders
Actor and dancer Kameron N. Saunders did not go to the “Cowboy Carter” concert to play. He worked the event of the year in an eye-catching cowhide print jacket and pants that were too good for words.
