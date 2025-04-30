Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Celebs Stepped Out In Their Best Cowboy Carter Looks

Celebs Step Out In Their Finest ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Outfits

Published on April 30, 2025
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour kicked off with a bang in Los Angeles last night at the SoFi Stadium, featuring fabulous looks and over 35 songs. The spectacle included a golden mechanical bull ride and Blue Ivy and Rumi appearances, and it concluded with Beyoncé soaring above the crowd during “16 Carriages, followed by a powerful rendition of “Amen, leaving the audience in awe. And we can’t forget about all the fabulous outfits showcased last night, including a Mugler look adorned with 1,740 fringes worn by the queen herself, and a plethora of celeb looks that the internet can’t stop discussing.
The star-studded extravaganza was a fashionable affair, with celebrities embracing the Western-chic theme in style. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King made a striking entrance in coordinated denim ensembles; King wore an embellished denim jacket and cowboy hat, while Winfrey opted for a floor-length denim coat paired with a white top. Lizzo turned heads in an all-white outfit complemented by a mini cowboy hat.

The audience, including stars like Solange Knowles, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, embraced the “cowboy-fly dress code, featuring denim, sparkle, cowboy hats, and all-white attire. This fusion of high fashion and country flair set the tone for a night celebrating Beyoncé’s homage to Americana through a Black cultural lens. Jump in below to see what some of the stars donned to the opening night of the “Cowboy Carter tour. If you’re going to the concert and haven’t picked out your outfit yet, you will definitely be inspired by these swaggy looks.

1. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland shut the concert down with a chic Western look that included a plunging sleeveless top covered by a feathered-adorned jacket. The Houston native completed her outfit with jeans, a large buckle belt, boots, and a badass cowboy hat. 

2. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Zaya Wade popped out to hit the Cowboy Carter tour on its first night rocking their best Western ensembles.

3. Celebrity Makeup Artist Shayla

Celebrity makeup artist Shayla turned the concert out in a black leather bustier that she matched with gold-studded leather pants, a chain-adorned belt, a black cowboy hat, and a hot, cropped fringe jacket.

4. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey was living her best life with her crew at the “Cowboy Carter” concert draped in a long denim jacket that she paired with a white t-shirt and matching jeans. 

5. Gayle King

Gale King was right beside her bestie, Oprah, in cute bejeweled wide-leg jeans, cowboy boots, and a scoop-neck white tea. 

6. Ashley Everett

One of Beyoncé’s principal dancers stunned at the Grammy award-winner’s tour debut in a lovely cheetah trench coat that she wore as a dress. She complemented the look with black cowboy boots, a studded cowboy hat, and a belt choker necklace.

7. Lizzo

Lizzo was a sight for sore eyes in a dashing tulle-clad shift dress, which she wore with white cowboy boots and voluminous hair topped with a miniature cowboy hat. 

8. Kameron N. Saunders

Actor and dancer Kameron N. Saunders did not go to the “Cowboy Carter” concert to play. He worked the event of the year in an eye-catching cowhide print jacket and pants that were too good for words. 

Celebs Step Out In Their Finest ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Outfits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

