Celebs Step Out In Their Finest ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Outfits

tour kicked off with a bang in Los Angeles last night at the SoFi Stadium, featuring fabulous looks and over 35 songs. The spectacle included a golden mechanical bull ride and Blue Ivy and Rumi appearances, and it concluded with Beyoncé soaring above the crowd during “16 Carriages,

“

followed by a powerful rendition of “Amen,

“

leaving the audience in awe. And we can’t forget about all the fabulous outfits showcased last night, including a Mugler look adorned with 1,740 fringes worn by the queen

herself,

and a plethora of celeb looks that the internet can’t stop discussing.

The star-studded extravaganza was a fashionable affair, with celebrities embracing the Western-chic theme in style. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King made a striking entrance in coordinated denim ensembles; King wore an embellished denim jacket and cowboy hat, while Winfrey opted for a floor-length denim coat paired with a white top. Lizzo turned heads in an all-white outfit complemented by a mini cowboy hat.

Celebs Stepped Out In Their Best Western Looks for the ‘Cowboy Carter ‘ Tour

The audience, including stars like Solange Knowles, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, embraced the “cowboy-fly

“

dress code, featuring denim, sparkle, cowboy hats, and all-white attire. This fusion of high fashion and country flair set the tone for a night celebrating Beyoncé’s homage to Americana through a Black cultural lens.

Jump in below to see what some of the stars donned to the opening night of the “Cowboy Carter

“

tour. If you’re going to the concert and haven’t picked out your outfit yet, you will definitely be inspired by these swaggy looks.