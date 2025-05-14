Celebrity Commencement Speeches We Love From Usher, Simone Biles & More

Celebrity Commencement Speeches We Love
Graduation season just got a major boost of inspiration, thanks to a wave of heartfelt and empowering commencement speeches from some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports. From Outkast legend André 3000 to Grammy award-winning superstar Usher, these cultural icons didn’t just show up but they showed out. Check out our favorites so far inside. These celebrity commencement speeches offer wisdom, vulnerability, and real-life gems to the Class of 2024. Andre 3000, known for his groundbreaking music and mystique, delivered an unexpectedly moving speech, reminding graduates to focus on doing the work. “People will talk about what you do,” he shared to the group of graduates. “But none of it matters.” Fans praised the rapper for his authenticity and mindful message that broke away from traditional success narratives. Meanwhile, Usher took the stage at Emory University and brought both his superstar charisma and soulful humility. “In a world where credentials can feel overshadowed by clicks, followers, and algorithms, does a diploma still matter?” he asked. “Yes, of course it does. But it’s not the paper that gives power. It’s you.” The singer shared intimate stories of his experience as a student and offered helpful advice to the graduates. Usher also walked away with an honorary degree. Olympic champion Simone Biles spoke to the Washington University graduates, delivering a powerful message on perfection. “The world doesn’t need you to be perfect. It needs you to be bold,” she said. Biles was also honored with an honorary degree at the university. NBA star Carmelo Anthony addressed graduates at Syracuse University, emphasizing the importance of evolution and personal growth. “You can have multiple careers, change directions you can evolve again and again, as long as you keep chasing what sets your soul on fire,” he concluded his speech. The motivational speech also served as a full-circle moment. His18-year-old son, Kiyan, will be entering his freshman year at the university. These speeches prove that influence is most powerful when it uplifts. In an age where attention is fleeting, these icons used their platforms to remind us that character, courage, and clarity of purpose are the ultimate credentials. The Class of 2025 couldn’t have asked for better affirmations as they enter the next phase of their lives.
