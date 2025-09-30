Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

October’s very own? Let’s shine a light on ’em!

As the first month of the final quarter of the year ushers in new goals, new weather, and the holiday season, it also means another lap around the sun for these birthday guys and gals.

The October babies—from A$AP Rocky, Derrick Rose, and Bernie Mac, to Nia Long, Eva Marcille, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more—are coming in deep, as October is the 4th most-common birth month (reported by USAToday).

“I hope that people feel like themselves when they’re around me, and feel safe to be themselves when they’re around me. And maybe that makes people think it’s me that they love, but it’s really themselves that they love.” – Tracee Ellis Ross

According to EconomicTimes.com, those born in October tend to have high willpower, love peace, and have romantic and optimistic personalities. Would you agree?

1. Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Oct. 1 Source:WENN 2. A$AP Rocky – Oct. 3rd Source:Getty 3. Tessa Thompson – Oct. 3rd Source:Getty 4. India Arie – Oct. 3rd Source:Getty 5. Rich Homie Quan – Oct. 4th Source:Getty 6. Lil Mama – Oct. 4th Source:Getty 7. Russell Simmons – Oct. 4th Source:Getty 8. Bernie Mac – Oct. 5th Source:WENN 9. Toni Braxton – Oct. 7th Source:WENN 10. Nick Cannon – Oct. 8th Source:Getty 11. CeCe Winans – Oct. 8th Source:Getty 12. Rev. Jesse Jackson – Oct. 8th Source:Getty 13. Karyn Parsons – Oct. 8th Source:Getty 14. Jharrel Jerome – Oct. 9th Source:WENN 15. Cardi B – Oct. 11th Source:Getty 16. Ashanti – Oct. 13th Source:Getty 17. Jerry Rice – Oct. 13th Source:Getty 18. Paul Pierce – Oct. 13th Source:Getty 19. Stephen A. Smith – Oct. 14th Source:Getty 20. Usher – Oct. 14th Source:Reach Media 21. Ginuwine – Oct. 15th Source:Getty 22. Naomi Osaka – Oct. 16th Source:WENN 23. Queen Naija – Oct. 17th Source:WENN 24. Dr. Mae Jemison – Oct. 17th Source:WENN 25. Wyclef Jean – Oct. 17th Source:Getty 26. Ne-Yo – Oct. 18th Source:Getty 27. Evander Holyfield – Oct. 19th Source:Getty 28. YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) – Oct. 20th Source:Getty 29. Snoop Dogg – Oct. 20th Source:Getty 30. Sydel Curry – Oct. 20th Source:Getty 31. Kamala Harris – Oct. 20th Source:WENN 32. 21 Savage – Oct. 22nd Source:WENN 33. LaVar Ball – Oct. 23rd Source:Getty 34. Miguel – Oct. 23rd Source:Getty 35. Drake – Oct. 24th Source:Getty 36. Jalen Ramsey – Oct. 24th Source:Getty 37. Ciara – Oct. 25th Source:Getty 38. Craig Robinson – Oct. 25th Source:Getty 39. Toya Wright – Oct. 26th Source:Getty 40. Lonzo Ball – Oct. 27th Source:WENN 41. Gabrielle Union – Oct. 29th Source:Getty 42. Tracee Ellis Ross – Oct. 29th Source:Getty 43. Nia Long – Oct. 30th Source:Getty 44. Eva Marcille – Oct. 30th Source:Getty