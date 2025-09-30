Listen Live
Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Published on September 30, 2025

2024 ESSENCE Fashion House

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

October’s very own? Let’s shine a light on ’em!

As the first month of the final quarter of the year ushers in new goals, new weather, and the holiday season, it also means another lap around the sun for these birthday guys and gals.

The October babies—from A$AP Rocky, Derrick Rose, and Bernie Mac, to Nia Long, Eva Marcille, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more—are coming in deep, as October is the 4th most-common birth month (reported by USAToday).

See: It's Written In The Stars: Find Out Which Star Signs Are Destined To Be Paid

“I hope that people feel like themselves when they’re around me, and feel safe to be themselves when they’re around me. And maybe that makes people think it’s me that they love, but it’s really themselves that they love.” – Tracee Ellis Ross

According to EconomicTimes.com, those born in October tend to have high willpower, love peace, and have romantic and optimistic personalities. Would you agree?

 

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios

Birthday Bey: 21 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens

1. Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Oct. 1

The World Premiere of &apos;Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn&apos; held at the Odeon BFI IMAX Waterloo Source:WENN

2. A$AP Rocky – Oct. 3rd

a$ap rocky Source:Getty

3. Tessa Thompson – Oct. 3rd

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. India Arie – Oct. 3rd

43rd NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Rich Homie Quan – Oct. 4th

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6. Lil Mama – Oct. 4th

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet Source:Getty

7. Russell Simmons – Oct. 4th

2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Pink Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Bernie Mac – Oct. 5th

Array Source:WENN

9. Toni Braxton – Oct. 7th

AMA Awards 2019 Press Room Source:WENN

10. Nick Cannon – Oct. 8th

Russell Simmons' All Def Digital Hosts Town Hall - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. CeCe Winans – Oct. 8th

BET Presents Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Red Carpet Source:Getty

12. Rev. Jesse Jackson – Oct. 8th

Rev. Jesse Jackson Calls AME Church Massacre Is An Act Of Terrorism Source:Getty

13. Karyn Parsons – Oct. 8th

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 1, 2017 Source:Getty

14. Jharrel Jerome – Oct. 9th

Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room Source:WENN

15. Cardi B – Oct. 11th

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Source:Getty

16. Ashanti – Oct. 13th

2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens Source:Getty

17. Jerry Rice – Oct. 13th

2015 CBS Upfront Source:Getty

18. Paul Pierce – Oct. 13th

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

19. Stephen A. Smith – Oct. 14th

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor Pre-Event VIP Party Red Carpet Source:Getty

20. Usher – Oct. 14th

Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher Source:Reach Media

21. Ginuwine – Oct. 15th

2014 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Naomi Osaka – Oct. 16th

Mutua Madrid Open 2019: Day 5 Source:WENN

23. Queen Naija – Oct. 17th

2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals Source:WENN

24. Dr. Mae Jemison – Oct. 17th

Array Source:WENN

25. Wyclef Jean – Oct. 17th

Diesel Black Gold - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Source:Getty

26. Ne-Yo – Oct. 18th

Givenchy Aftershow Party At l'Arc - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012 Source:Getty

27. Evander Holyfield – Oct. 19th

Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Source:Getty

28. YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) – Oct. 20th

JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Source:Getty

29. Snoop Dogg – Oct. 20th

'Reincarnated' Premiere - 2012 Toronto International Film Festival Source:Getty

30. Sydel Curry – Oct. 20th

"Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview Source:Getty

31. Kamala Harris – Oct. 20th

ESSENCE Festival at the Convention Center Source:WENN

32. 21 Savage – Oct. 22nd

21 Savage named the face of Forever 21 Source:WENN

33. LaVar Ball – Oct. 23rd

BIG3 - Week Eight Source:Getty

34. Miguel – Oct. 23rd

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 - Day 1 Source:Getty

35. Drake – Oct. 24th

2011 Canada Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

36. Jalen Ramsey – Oct. 24th

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

37. Ciara – Oct. 25th

Dw by Kanye West: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012 Source:Getty

38. Craig Robinson – Oct. 25th

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'This Is The End' - Arrivals Source:Getty

39. Toya Wright – Oct. 26th

The Art Of Luxury 'Black and White Blowout' Source:Getty

40. Lonzo Ball – Oct. 27th

The ESPYs 2019 Arrivals Source:WENN

41. Gabrielle Union – Oct. 29th

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Host Dinner To Kick-Off South Florida All-Star Classic Source:Getty

42. Tracee Ellis Ross – Oct. 29th

MTV Europe Music Awards 2011 - Arrivals Source:Getty

43. Nia Long – Oct. 30th

BET Awards '11 - Press Room Source:Getty

44. Eva Marcille – Oct. 30th

2024 ESSENCE Fashion House Source:Getty

