Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

October’s very own? Let’s shine a light on ’em!
As the first month of the final quarter of the year ushers in new goals, new weather, and the holiday season, it also means another lap around the sun for these birthday guys and gals.
The October babies—from A$AP Rocky, Derrick Rose, and Bernie Mac, to Nia Long, Eva Marcille, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more—are coming in deep, as October is the 4th most-common birth month (reported by USAToday).
“I hope that people feel like themselves when they’re around me, and feel safe to be themselves when they’re around me. And maybe that makes people think it’s me that they love, but it’s really themselves that they love.” – Tracee Ellis Ross
According to EconomicTimes.com, those born in October tend to have high willpower, love peace, and have romantic and optimistic personalities. Would you agree?
1. Jurnee Smollett-Bell – Oct. 1
2. A$AP Rocky – Oct. 3rd
3. Tessa Thompson – Oct. 3rd
4. India Arie – Oct. 3rd
5. Rich Homie Quan – Oct. 4th
6. Lil Mama – Oct. 4th
7. Russell Simmons – Oct. 4th
8. Bernie Mac – Oct. 5th
9. Toni Braxton – Oct. 7th
10. Nick Cannon – Oct. 8th
11. CeCe Winans – Oct. 8th
12. Rev. Jesse Jackson – Oct. 8th
13. Karyn Parsons – Oct. 8th
14. Jharrel Jerome – Oct. 9th
15. Cardi B – Oct. 11th
16. Ashanti – Oct. 13th
17. Jerry Rice – Oct. 13th
18. Paul Pierce – Oct. 13th
19. Stephen A. Smith – Oct. 14th
20. Usher – Oct. 14th
21. Ginuwine – Oct. 15th
22. Naomi Osaka – Oct. 16th
23. Queen Naija – Oct. 17th
24. Dr. Mae Jemison – Oct. 17th
25. Wyclef Jean – Oct. 17th
26. Ne-Yo – Oct. 18th
27. Evander Holyfield – Oct. 19th
28. YoungBoy Never Broke Again (NBA YoungBoy) – Oct. 20th
29. Snoop Dogg – Oct. 20th
30. Sydel Curry – Oct. 20th
31. Kamala Harris – Oct. 20th
32. 21 Savage – Oct. 22nd
33. LaVar Ball – Oct. 23rd
34. Miguel – Oct. 23rd
35. Drake – Oct. 24th
36. Jalen Ramsey – Oct. 24th
37. Ciara – Oct. 25th
38. Craig Robinson – Oct. 25th
39. Toya Wright – Oct. 26th
40. Lonzo Ball – Oct. 27th
41. Gabrielle Union – Oct. 29th
42. Tracee Ellis Ross – Oct. 29th
43. Nia Long – Oct. 30th
44. Eva Marcille – Oct. 30th
