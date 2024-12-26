Celebrity Christmas Photos With Family 2024
These Celebrities Slayed Their Family Christmas Photos
Celebrity Christmas PhotosLebron and Savannah James posed with their beautiful children Zhuri, Bronny and Bryce in matching red pajamas on the ‘gram. Lebron looked comfortable in a du-rag while Savannah rocked a bedazzled bonnet. The candid shot proves not all family photos have to be perfect, it’s about the love. “MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE JAMES GANG TO YOURS!!!” James captioned the image. In another fun clip, Savannah, Zhuri and Bryce can be seen dancing to a TikTok trend. Savannah makes sure to keep up with family traditions around the holidays. “I believe in Santa. I want my kids to believe in Santa till at least 10. Santa be thumping in my house. Santa is the GOAT at my house,” she said during an episode of her podcast. The James family celebrated in the morning and by evening Lebron faced off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Christmas game. During a post-game interview, the NBA goat called out the NFL for trying to take over Christmas Day with Beyonce’s Netflix performance. The James family weren’t the only celebrity family sharing their Christmas photos. Keep scrolling for more.
1. The Wilsons
Coordinating in lush black looks, the Wilson family captured the joy of the season in this family Christmas photos.
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland, her husband Tim Witherspoon posed with their two sons.
3. The Harris Family
Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris also wore all Black looks with their family. A young Mendeecees is now towering over his dad and can we talk about his natural hair?!
