These Celebrities Slayed Their Family Christmas Photos

Celebrity Christmas Photos

There are so many things to love about the holidays, but if you’re like me, seeing familyacross your timeline brings joy. Partially, because I know what goes into creating the magical moment, the coordination, and the headache. Have you ever tried to get two kids to look in the same direction at the same time? The lengths we all go to capture the perfect photo.Lebron and Savannah James posed with their beautiful children Zhuri, Bronny and Bryce in matching red pajamas on the ‘gram. Lebron looked comfortable in a du-rag while Savannah rocked a bedazzled bonnet. The candid shot proves not all family photos have to be perfect, it’s about the love. “MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE JAMES GANG TO YOURS!!!” James captioned the image.In another fun clip, Savannah, Zhuri and Bryce can be seen dancing to a TikTok trend.Savannah makes sure to keep up with family traditions around the holidays. “I believe in Santa. I want my kids to believe in Santa till at least 10. Santa be thumping in my house. Santa is the GOAT at my house,” she said during an episode of her. The James family celebrated in the morning and by evening Lebron faced off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Christmas game. During a post-game interview, the NBA goatfor trying to take over Christmas Day with. The James family weren’t the only celebrity family sharing their Christmas photos. Keep scrolling for more.