Listen Live
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Solange’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments

Published on June 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

The Lena Horne Prize For Artists Creating Social Impact

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


Today we celebrate a member of one of music’s most talented families.

The Carter-Knowles clan is known to pump-out hits, and you can’t forget Solange in that list too. The 36-year-old has created a lane of her own with albums like her debut Solo Star in 2002 and the follow-up Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams. 

Though she always had a recognizable talent and voice, mainstream music didn’t show her the proper respect until her 2016 hit A Seat At The Table. The album reached number one on the BillBoard 200 album, and the neo-soul/funk tracks became a soundtrack for empowerment, struggle, and rising above it all.

“I think that honestly, while writing the record, I was writing for myself, to be honest. I was writing for my family and my friends. I was wanting to be the voice of my group text chat. I was wanting to be the voice of my grandparents,” Solange told NPR. “I was wanting to be the voice of my son, my niece. So I think that’s really the audience that I was writing from the perspective of.”

On top of the breathtaking music, Solange has always been one of the most gorgeous women in R&B. So in honor of Solange’s 38th birthday, check out some of her best Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: Solange’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Deep In Thought

2.

3. Keep it simple

4. Stay Ready

5.

6. Vintage Vibes

7. Views

8. Selfie game

9.

10. Pre glam

11. Classic

12. Throwback

13.

14.

15.

Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close