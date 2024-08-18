Carmelo Anthony Has Smoke For Noah Lyles, Wants To Know Why The Track Star Keeps “Shooting At The NBA?”

Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Noah Lyles, X Reacts
“Why do you keep shooting at the NBA?” Anthony asked “If you want to shoot, shoot at the fact that y’all ain’t no have y’all league of y’all own. Shoot at that. They ain’t pouring money into that sport, which they should be.”
“You want to be the world champion, Olympic gold medalist. Fine, we support you 1,000 percent. But don’t be comparing that to all the other (stuff) we have going here. It’s incomparable. You can’t compare it … Let’s do this together. Let’s support everyone. We’re in this together. When we’re (at the Olympics) we support everybody.”
NBA Players Are Not The Only Ones Not Feeling Noah LylesLyles’ comments haven’t only affected NBA players. NFL players like Tyreek Hill have also called out the track star, even challenging him to a race, which has sparked a back-and-forth between the two athletes. Nyles responded to Hill’s challenge on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson’s podcast Night Cap, saying if the Miami Dolphins receiver is serious, he is ready to race. Noah Lyles is definitely in these folks’ heads, and we are sure he enjoys being the center of attention. You can see what social media had to say about Melo’s response in the gallery below.
