Sports

Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Noah Lyles, X Reacts

Carmelo Anthony Has Smoke For Noah Lyles, Wants To Know Why The Track Star Keeps “Shooting At The NBA?”

Published on August 18, 2024
40/40 Club popup inside Fanatics Fest NYC

Source: John Nacion / Getty / Carmelo Anthony

Noah Lyles’ comments about NBA teams declaring themselves world champions are still fresh in the minds of some pro-hoopers, specifically Carmelo Anthony Former New York Knick and soon-to-be basketball Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony had plenty of smoke for Team USA Olympic track gold medalist Noah Lyles.

Anthony used his 7PM In Brooklyn podcast to address Lyles’ questioning the legitimacy of teams who win the NBA Finals declaring themselves “world champions” because they all play in the United States.
That comment and a recent report of Lyles scoffing at an invite to an adidas event for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards because the gold medal-winning hooper hasn’t won anything yet has gotten NBA fans and players like Anthony riled up.
In the latest episode of his podcast, Anthony took aim at Lyles and sent him a warning, pledging to continue to support Lyles on the track.

“Why do you keep shooting at the NBA?” Anthony asked “If you want to shoot, shoot at the fact that y’all ain’t no have y’all league of y’all own. Shoot at that. They ain’t pouring money into that sport, which they should be.”

“You want to be the world champion, Olympic gold medalist. Fine, we support you 1,000 percent. But don’t be comparing that to all the other (stuff) we have going here. It’s incomparable. You can’t compare it … Let’s do this together. Let’s support everyone. We’re in this together. When we’re (at the Olympics) we support everybody.”

NBA Players Are Not The Only Ones Not Feeling Noah Lyles

Lyles’ comments haven’t only affected NBA players. NFL players like Tyreek Hill have also called out the track star, even challenging him to a race, which has sparked a back-and-forth between the two athletes.
Nyles responded to Hill’s challenge on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson’s podcast Night Cap, saying if the Miami Dolphins receiver is serious, he is ready to race.
Noah Lyles is definitely in these folks’ heads, and we are sure he enjoys being the center of attention. You can see what social media had to say about Melo’s response in the gallery below.

was originally published on cassiuslife.com

