Cam Newton Gets Swung On & ATL Twitter Ain’t Feelin’ That

Why would anyone wanna throw hands with Cam Newton ? Either way, that may not be the best fight to pick. Superman is 6’5″ and 245lbs on a light day. May not be a great idea right? Of course, someone still had to f*** around and find out, and they found out QUICK! During one of Cam’s annual 7 v 7 football camps , a fight broke out & it got out of hand very fast. The former NFL player tried to break up the fight and caught a couple of punches his way. It is safe to say the ATL legend held his own.

See the video below:

Check out some of the funniest reactions below around the Cam Newton fight!

