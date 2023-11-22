Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden has become the butt of all jokes on his 81st birthday. The 46th president celebrated his birthday as he took to Instagram a picture with a cake that had 146 candles.

“Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!” President Biden captioned.

The internet has been on fire with jokes as social media has made President Biden the newest meme, insinuating that his 146 candles are going to cause the White House to go up in flames, analogizing his tenure has President.

RELATED: LOL: All the Times President Joe Biden Has Publicly Tripped or Fell

Biden has also gotten a plethora of ‘accountability comments’ as social media users are taking this time to draw attention to Biden’s support of Israel’s genocide against Palestine, instead of giving him well wishes on his annual solar return.

“If you’d only get the same grip of reality as you have on that table, genocide Joe. #ceasefirenow ” Tour Guide and Luxury Travel Advisor Mitra Talarman commented.

“How many Palestinians won’t be able to celebrate their birthday because of the genocide you funded?” another Instagram comment read.

See what others on Social Media are saying about the newest Joe Biden meme below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: President Joe Biden in Philadelphia to Present Budget Plan

RELATED: President Joe Biden Signs Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

RELATED: Bonnets & Politics: Cardi B Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams & President Joe Biden, X Users React

Burn Baby Burn: Joe Biden’s Birthday Cake Sparks Mass Meme Production on Social Media was originally published on rnbphilly.com