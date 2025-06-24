Bundles, Blow-Outs And Silk-Presses: The Best Birthday Bash Hair Moments

Atlanta is known as a Black hair mecca, so it makes sense that when 107.9’s 2025 Birthday Bash hits town, the artists would bring their hair a-game. From blonde bundles to sleek silk presses and bold blonde dos, Birthday Bash celebrates the best of music, fashion, and style. And when names like GloRilla, Kash Doll, Queen Key, Pluto, and Trinidad James (yes, the men were bringing hair looks too), you can expect a variety of styles.

2025 Birthday Bash

GloRilla hit the 2025 Birthday Bash stage wearing a long, melted wig with a side swoop. Straightened to perfection, it was the perfect accessory for her sexy and lit performance. When it comes to silk presses and seamless bundles, Kash Doll’s hair is always beat down to the gawds. Young artists like Queen Key and Pluto show their individual style through trendy, colorful styles. “All Gold Everything” rapper Trinidad James wore his healthy fro and gold chains to hit the stage.

The annual Birthday Bash concert brings out the biggest names in hip-hop while giving rising artists a platform to perform their music in front of the biggest crowd. Last year, 21 Savage kept fans rapping a lot to his beloved catalog of jams. Latto, Rob49, Summer Walker, and Flo Milli kept the State Farm Arena rocking.

Keep scrolling to see the best hair moments from the 2025 Birthday Bash.

1. Kash Doll Source:Getty We can always count on Kash Doll to bring us a hair look that stays with us well after her performance. The Detroit-baddie and mom slayed at Birthday Bash in a geometric Emilio Pucci mini dress and her long sleek tresses flowing as she delivered every bar. 2. GloRilla Source:Getty Headliner GloRilla wore a long bone straight unit with side part and swoop. Glo kept it cute and comfortable in cargo pants and a black shirt but her hair brought the perfect drama every time she hit a, ‘Yeah, Glo.’ 3. Mariah the Scientist Source:Getty Mariah the Scientist gave us this side part and bang moment during her pop-up appearance during GloRilla’s set. The rapping beauties share a warm hug at the end. 4. Queen Key Source:Getty Chicago femcee Queen Key rocked this blonde do as she repped for her city in the ATL. 5. Trinidad James Source:Getty Who needs a shirt when your hair is the star of your look? You might catch Trinidad James in a silk press or rocking his hair high in its natural state, and this time we got the latter. The “All Gold Everything” rapper completed his look with dark shades and his signature gold jewelry. 6. Pluto Source:Getty Rapper Pluto has the song of the summer and the look to go with it. Her ombre blonde tresses brought the heat to match her energetic performance.