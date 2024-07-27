Bronny James' Special Treatment At Summer League Reportedly "Frustrated" His Teammates
Bronny James’ Special Treatment At Summer League Reportedly “Frustrated” His Teammates
The 55th pick in an NBA Draft has never gotten as much attention as Bronny James, and it appears his popularity’s already adding cracks to the team’s chemistry, at least in the Summer League. An anonymous Lakers Summer League organization member spoke to the Sun about how the 19-year-old was allegedly experiencing preferential treatment.
“And you could feel that there was no unity [between] this group of guys as Bronny was the main guy and the others didn’t feel that it was right, that he deserved that,” said the insider who made it clear that he still has no ill will towards him. And some of his fellow players have begun to notice the same and have become frustrated, noting that everything “centered” around King James’ Kid. “I mean, he was treated as someone apart, not like all of us, and that is very annoying as we didn’t feel any chemistry in this group of players,” the player said. “I ended up being very frustrated because I was never put in the best situation, or even put in some plays or game plans because they wanted Bronny to show his skills and shine. If you talk to any other player that was part of the roster of the California Classic and the Summer League, most of them would tell you the same thing.” The report includes that the players don’t think it was necessarily Bronny’s fault but that it did make things a bit awkward in the locker room because it felt like “Bronny On Tour.” Bronny was heavily covered during his Summer League despite only averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist over four games. He did improve in his final games, scoring 12 points against the Hawks and 13 points against the Cavaliers. As his confidence and dominance grow, he could eventually make history when he shares the court with his father after getting more experience in the G-League. See how social media is reacting to Bronny’s Summer League experience below.
Bronny James’ Special Treatment At Summer League Reportedly “Frustrated” His Teammates was originally published on cassiuslife.com
