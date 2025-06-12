Boxer Claressa Shields Upset Over Losing BET Award To Angel Reese, Social Media Jabs At Her

The BET Awards primarily focus on the best in Black entertainment, particularly in music and acting, but one of the most significant controversies on Monday night arose from the winner of a sports category.

The Sportswoman of the Year went to the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese for the third time in a row. While it’s hard to argue Reese’s impact on women’s sports, the category was stacked with heavy hitters like Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, Flau’jae Johnson, Coco Gauff, JuJu Watkins, and Claressa Shields.

And it was the undefeated boxing champ Shields who took to social media to complain about Reese coming out on top.

“Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards,” Shields wrote. “But, Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees [shrug emoji] I just thought accolades mattered.”

Reese fans immediately hopped into her comments to argue her point, including one who wrote, “You got [a lot] ms shields but reese has accolades too.”

“Yes she does but who has more accolades…. More success in their field. Please use google before responding,” Shields responded.

The pushback of Reese rightfully deserving the award continued after the whirlwind of popularity she’s had, with Shields conceding a bit but still thinking it’s undeserved.

“Ain’t nobody saying Angel Reese don’t have accolades or she not good,” she said. “I’m saying I thought the person with “THE MOST” accolades & accomplishments would win the Award. I’m team Angel Reese!”

Shields still enjoyed her night out at the awards alongside her boyfriend, Papoose, and posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram, settling for just being a BET nominee.

“Fortunate For All My Blessings [trophy emoji] For My First BET Nomination, I came how a Champion Should. We Enjoyed the Full @Betawards @bet Experience!” she wrote.

Nicknamed the GWOAT, Shields is pretty accomplished, having won several world championships in five different weight classes, and is the first American boxer to win consecutive Olympic medals.

There wasn’t any noise made on the men’s side of that same award. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won, but the nominees were Aaron Judge, Anthony Edwards, Deion Sanders, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Saquon Barkley, and Stephen Curry.

See social media's response to Shields' competitiveness below.

Boxer Claressa Shields Upset Over Losing BET Award To Angel Reese, Social Media Jabs At Her was originally published on cassiuslife.com

