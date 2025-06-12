Listen Live
Pop Culture

Boxer Claressa Shields Upset Over Losing BET Award To Angel Reese, Social Media Jabs At Her

Published on June 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The BET Awards primarily focus on the best in Black entertainment, particularly in music and acting, but one of the most significant controversies on Monday night arose from the winner of a sports category. 

The Sportswoman of the Year went to the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese for the third time in a row. While it’s hard to argue Reese’s impact on women’s sports, the category was stacked with heavy hitters like Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, Flau’jae Johnson, Coco Gauff, JuJu Watkins, and Claressa Shields

Related Stories

And it was the undefeated boxing champ Shields who took to social media to complain about Reese coming out on top.

“Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards,” Shields wrote. “But, Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees [shrug emoji] I just thought accolades mattered.”

Reese fans immediately hopped into her comments to argue her point, including one who wrote, “You got [a lot] ms shields but reese has accolades too.”

“Yes she does but who has more accolades…. More success in their field. Please use google before responding,” Shields responded. 

The pushback of Reese rightfully deserving the award continued after the whirlwind of popularity she’s had, with Shields conceding a bit but still thinking it’s undeserved.

“Ain’t nobody saying Angel Reese don’t have accolades or she not good,” she said. “I’m saying I thought the person with “THE MOST” accolades & accomplishments would win the Award. I’m team Angel Reese!”

Shields still enjoyed her night out at the awards alongside her boyfriend, Papoose, and posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram, settling for just being a BET nominee.

“Fortunate For All My Blessings [trophy emoji] For My First BET Nomination, I came how a Champion Should. We Enjoyed the Full @Betawards @bet Experience!” she wrote. 

Nicknamed the GWOAT, Shields is pretty accomplished, having won several world championships in five different weight classes, and is the first American boxer to win consecutive Olympic medals.

There wasn’t any noise made on the men’s side of that same award. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won, but the nominees were Aaron Judge, Anthony Edwards, Deion Sanders, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Saquon Barkley, and Stephen Curry.

See social media’s response to Shields’ competitiveness below.

Boxer Claressa Shields Upset Over Losing BET Award To Angel Reese, Social Media Jabs At Her  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close