Bodyguard Claims Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Her Friend & Not Tory Lanez, Social Media Reacts

Bodyguard Claims Meg Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot By Her Friend
Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Bradley James, who worked as a driver and bodyguard for Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris, says he heard something shocking. According to him, Kelsey allegedly told someone that she was actually the one who shot Megan, not Tory. This all goes back to a fight in 2020 after a party. Megan said Tory shot her in the foot, and he was later found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Canadian rapper has always said he didn’t do it. The only people there were Megan, Kelsey, and the driver. Now, during a press event held by a group helping Tory’s legal team, a rep named Walter Roberts shared what the driver claims. He says Kelsey allegedly told someone she fired the gun three times, and Tory tried to stop her by hitting her arm. That’s when the gun went off two more times. Roberts said this means Tory never fired the gun at all. These new claims might change how people see the case, but it’s not clear if anything will happen legally. The court had already decided Tory was guilty based on evidence and Megan’s story. Still, with this new info, people are asking more questions about what really happened that night. More news to come as the story takes an interesting turn. Megan Thee Stallion and her lawyer, Alex Spiro, quickly responded to new claims about her shooting. Spiro told XXL that the case is already settled and not up for debate. He said, “Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers, and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter, this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.” Megan’s team made it clear they’re not here for rumors or drama, the court made its decision, and that’s what they stand by. See social media’s reaction below.New claims are shaking up the case between
