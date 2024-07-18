Bob Newhart Dead at 94

— Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94. His publicist says he passed away in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses. His TV series “The Bob Newhart Show” was a hit in the 1970s, and he had another ratings winner with “Newhart” in the 1980s.He started doing standup in the 1960s, and slowly gained an audience with his deadpan and sometimes stammering delivery. His live stand-up albums were top-sellers.He later became a fixture on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson,” and made guest-appearances in dozens of TV shows. Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest spot on “The Big Bang Theory.” You can take a look at some photos of Newhart over the years below.