Black Hollywood Showed Up In Full Force To The ‘BMF’ Premiere

Black Hollywood showed up and showed out for the Los Angeles premiere of the Starz series, BMF.

The show is loosely based on the true story of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” (played by Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee” (played by Da’Vinchi), and their heavy influence in the drug game and Hip-Hop culture. Season two introduces new characters like Yung Miami while expanding on La La Anthony’s role, who made a brief appearance in the first season.

The carpet was flooded with the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Not only were Omarion and his brother O’Ryan in the building, but Kash Doll had the most handsome man in the room (her son) hanging from her arms.

You can catch the second season today at 8 pm or now if you have the Starz app. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite looks from the BMF Los Angeles premiere.

