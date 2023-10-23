Blueface Unloads On Mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey After Proposing To Jaidyn Alexis

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Blueface and his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, have resumed their war of words after the California star proposed to Jaidyn Alexis over the weekend. Ever since Karlissa Saffold Harvey took a shot at Jaidyn Alexis after her booty photo leaked, Blueface has defended his woman’s honor in epic fashion.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the “Thotiana” artist shared details of him proposing to Alexis before launching into an all-out verbal assault on his mother.

“I don’t gotta look no further,” Blueface wrote in a series of X replies, which also featured an emoji of a diamond ring. “Today was the best day ever. I got somebody who ain’t never been with nobody else. can’t nobody say they ever had my wife I won.”

Harvey did make mention of the engagement and talked down on her son’s purchase, which inspired her son to keep unloading the clip.

“Post yo ring an ima post mine you wanna compare bootys right karlissa ? let’s compare rings let’s see what typa ring that old Booty got an what typa ring that new Booty got my wife gone always win,” Blueface added.

He continued with, “My mother is a whore been married 3 times 3 kids by 3 different men an never married none of them men only random men she liked with a lot of money so she could divorce an take from them an at the end of it all she’s sleeping with a bum every night sad story fr could never respect her as a women.”

On X, fans are chiming in with their thoughts on the whole situation, including throwing Chrisean Rock into the mix. We’ve got the reactions from all sides below.

