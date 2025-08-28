Listen Live
Sports

Black Women Dominate 2025 US Open 75 Years After Althea Gibson Broke Barriers

Published on August 28, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Althea Gibson

Source: John Pratt / Getty

Photos of tennis legend Althea Gibson are all over this year’s US Open, 75 years after her contribution to breaking the color barrier in the sport.

In 1950, Gibson participated in the then-called US National Championship event. In 1957, she became a Grand Slam champion, the first Black woman to do so. A full on decade before another notorious tennis great, Arthur Ashe, won.

Related Stories

While Gibson has been memorialized with a statue at the Flushing Meadows site, many still do not know of her pioneering legacy as a tennis player.

Gibson fought with the US Lawn Tennis Association just to get admitted in the competition in 1950. It took a letter from a prominent white player, Alice Marble, for her to even be accepted.

Sally Jacobs, author of “Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson, said, “(Organizers) put her on a very back court, No. 14. Hard to get to. The area for people to watch was tiny. And they changed the rules and sent photographers to take pictures of her match, which was never allowed for other people.”

Althea Gibson

Source: Evening Standard / Getty

“Personally, I feel like everybody’s waited too long to really celebrate her,” Billie Jean King told The Associated Press in an interview. “She was the first, and when you’re the first, you should be celebrated the most.”

Gibson won her match in 1950 against Barbara Knapp and continued on to win US Nationals and Wimbledon titles in 1957 and 1958. She also broke the color barrier in golf. But as an athlete who has paved the way for so many other great names, her name is still left out of the conversation.
On Monday, the US Open held a ceremony for Gibson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will continue to honor her contributions throughout the two week tournament.
“I think the most important part is that we are celebrating it and recognizing it,” Venus Williams said in an interview with Andscape. “Althea accomplished so much, and a lot of it has not been given the credit it deserves and the attention and the praise.”
In what is being seen as one of the most exhilarating US Opens in recent years, here are the Black women who are following in Gibson’s footsteps playing in this year’s US Open.

Black Women Dominate 2025 US Open 75 Years After Althea Gibson Broke Barriers  was originally published on foxync.com

1. Venus Williams

2. Clervie Ngounoue

3. Naomi Osaka

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Hailey Baptiste

6. Alycia Parks

7. Victoria Mboko

8. Taylor Townsend

9. Coco Gauff

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

Celebrity

#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On September 2, Someone Should Alert Andy ASAP!

Entertainment

‘Purple Rain’ Star Apollonia Sues Prince Estate To Keep Her Name

Entertainment

Cracker Barrel Apologizes For Logo Change, Won’t Change It Back

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

10 Items
Local

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close