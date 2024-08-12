Flawless Faces Of Victory: See Team USA’s Black Women Beauties Who Dominated The 2024 Paris Olympics

Black Women Beauties On The 2024 Olympics Mat, Beam, And Floor: We’re Loving Simone Biles And Jordan Chiles Take Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. This Year’s Olympic Track Stars Were Also A Whole Mood Sydney McLaughlin, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Anna N. Cockrell, and Tara Davis Woodhall were other shining examples of Black women’s beauty on the track. As they blazed the pavement, we admired their braided styles, natural updos, beach waves, and extravagant ponytails. These women, and many others, reminded us that beauty and power go hand in hand. Their style—and their undeniable talent—were the true stars of the Paris Olympic Games. As they conquered the world stage, they did so with grace, trend, and an unwavering commitment to being unapologetically themselves. The The 2024 Paris Olympics showcased the best of the best: the best in sports, the best in human spirit and grit, and most importantly, the best in beauty. That’s right! Amid a sea of relentless athleticism, dreams coming true, and unbelievable sports feats were gorgeous beauty shots and personal style moments led by some of the most beautiful Black women athletes in the world.From gymnastics to basketball to track and field, Black women let their melanin shine, reminding us of the rich diversity and inherent natural beauty that is us. We were absolutely here for it. And no, the face cards did not decline.Take Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles , for example. The two baddies owned the gymnastics stadium, whether on the beam, the vault, the floor, or the rings. Their powerful performances earned them world recognition and medal podium status. But it wasn’t just their sports acumen that caught our eye; their flawless features also had everyone talking.Simone kept her looks simple yet stunning, opting for a natural makeup style that accentuated her glowing skin and radiant smile. Her eyebrows were always on fleek, and her lips shimmered with nude lippies. As she flipped, twirled, and danced, Simone’s sleek high-bun ponytail was the perfect complement to her effortless beauty. Jordan, meanwhile, brought her signature energy to the mat, with vibrant makeup that matched her fierce competitive spirit. We loved her flared lashes and eye rhinestones. Her bold eyeshadow, perfectly defined brows, and swooped baby hairs made statements both in and out of the arena, proving that athleticism and style are not mutually exclusive. And they weren’t alone. Sha’Carri Richardson , with her long dark hair and flawless skin, captivated the world as she sprinted to victory on the track. The Jacquemus ambassador’s bold beauty choices, including her signature long nails and striking makeup, were as iconic as her performances, solidifying her status as a style icon.andwere other shining examples of Black women’s beauty on the track. As they blazed the pavement, we admired their braided styles, natural updos, beach waves, and extravagant ponytails. These women, and many others, reminded us that beauty and power go hand in hand. Their style—and their undeniable talent—were the true stars of the Paris Olympic Games. As they conquered the world stage, they did so with grace, trend, and an unwavering commitment to being unapologetically themselves. The 2024 Olympics weren’t just about medals and records; they were also a celebration of our beauty. Scroll to see the face cards that kept us gagging.

1. Masai Russell Source: Getty Masai Russell made her gold medal dreams come true with her Olympic debut. Maia is pictured here in a stunning braided hairstyle celebrating her winning women’s 100m hurdles run.

2. Anna Cockrell Source: Getty Team USA’s Anna Cockrell won silver in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. As she graced the track she looked flawless in gorgeous kinky coils styled in a tapered cut.

3. Sophia Smith Source: Getty Sophia Smith is all smiles while posing with her well-earned gold medal. Sophia was a shining star on Team USA’s women’s soccer team with her flawless skin and killer field moves.

4. A'Ja Wilson Source: Getty A’Ja Wilson is the ‘Queen of the Court’ and the slay. The WNBA led Team USA’s women’s basketball team to victory with her stunning athleticism, energy, and style. A’Ja chose micro braids and natural makeup to keep her looking like a champion during the Olympics.

5. Gabrielle Thomas Source: Getty Gabrielle Thomas was a force to be reckoned with this Paris season. A Harvard graduate, Gabby showed her beauty, brains, and brawn to the world. Gabby clinched three gold medals this year.

6. Lauren Scruggs Source: Getty Lauren Scruggs made history during the 2024 Olympics when she became the first Black woman to win an individual fencing medal. Wearing effortless, carefree curls, Lauren also helped Team USA’s women’s fencing team take home gold.

7. Alexis Holmes Source: Getty Known as the “track queen” on Instagram, Alexis Holmes knows how to give the girlies a look. Whether on the track or at an event, she brings the heat and style. When it comes to Alexis, there is no competition. The first time Olympian wore a stylish low ponytail as she helped Team USA’s women’s 400m relay team win gold.

8. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Source: Getty Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone didn’t just win the women’s 400m hurdles final race, but she beat her own fastest record. After crossing the line, Sydney adorned her gorgeous natural curls with a tiara, reigning like the hurdle queen she is.