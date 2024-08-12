Flawless Faces Of Victory: See Team USA’s Black Women Beauties Who Dominated The 2024 Paris Olympics

These Black Women Beauties Dominated The 2024 Paris Olympics
Black Women Beauties On The 2024 Olympics Mat, Beam, And Floor: We’re Loving Simone Biles And Jordan Chiles
This Year’s Olympic Track Stars Were Also A Whole MoodSha’Carri Richardson, with her long dark hair and flawless skin, captivated the world as she sprinted to victory on the track. The Jacquemus ambassador’s bold beauty choices, including her signature long nails and striking makeup, were as iconic as her performances, solidifying her status as a style icon. Sydney McLaughlin, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Anna N. Cockrell, and Tara Davis Woodhall were other shining examples of Black women’s beauty on the track. As they blazed the pavement, we admired their braided styles, natural updos, beach waves, and extravagant ponytails. These women, and many others, reminded us that beauty and power go hand in hand. Their style—and their undeniable talent—were the true stars of the Paris Olympic Games. As they conquered the world stage, they did so with grace, trend, and an unwavering commitment to being unapologetically themselves. The 2024 Olympics weren’t just about medals and records; they were also a celebration of our beauty. Scroll to see the face cards that kept us gagging.
1. Masai Russell
Masai Russell made her gold medal dreams come true with her Olympic debut. Maia is pictured here in a stunning braided hairstyle celebrating her winning women’s 100m hurdles run.
2. Anna Cockrell
Team USA’s Anna Cockrell won silver in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. As she graced the track she looked flawless in gorgeous kinky coils styled in a tapered cut.
3. Sophia Smith
Sophia Smith is all smiles while posing with her well-earned gold medal. Sophia was a shining star on Team USA’s women’s soccer team with her flawless skin and killer field moves.
4. A'Ja Wilson
A’Ja Wilson is the ‘Queen of the Court’ and the slay. The WNBA led Team USA’s women’s basketball team to victory with her stunning athleticism, energy, and style. A’Ja chose micro braids and natural makeup to keep her looking like a champion during the Olympics.
5. Gabrielle Thomas
Gabrielle Thomas was a force to be reckoned with this Paris season. A Harvard graduate, Gabby showed her beauty, brains, and brawn to the world. Gabby clinched three gold medals this year.
6. Lauren Scruggs
Lauren Scruggs made history during the 2024 Olympics when she became the first Black woman to win an individual fencing medal. Wearing effortless, carefree curls, Lauren also helped Team USA’s women’s fencing team take home gold.
7. Alexis Holmes
Known as the “track queen” on Instagram, Alexis Holmes knows how to give the girlies a look. Whether on the track or at an event, she brings the heat and style. When it comes to Alexis, there is no competition. The first time Olympian wore a stylish low ponytail as she helped Team USA’s women’s 400m relay team win gold.
8. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone didn’t just win the women’s 400m hurdles final race, but she beat her own fastest record. After crossing the line, Sydney adorned her gorgeous natural curls with a tiara, reigning like the hurdle queen she is.
9. Tara Davis-Woodhall
Tara Davis-Woodhall became an instant household name after winning the women’s long jump final. As she celebrated her win, the Olympian topped her microbraids with a chic cowboy hat that we can’t get enough of.
