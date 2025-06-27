Listen Live
Entertainment

Celebrating Black Music Month: Our Favorite Black Live Performers Of All Time

Published on June 27, 2025

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Kansas City

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Black Music Month is coming to a close, but not until we celebrate the top Black live performers of all time. From Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and more, check out a gallery of our favorites inside.

Black Music Month is a recognition of the profound impact Black artists have made across every genre and generation. From genre-defining vocals to mind-blowing stage presence, these performers haven’t just influenced music, but they’ve shaped culture.

Some modern day favorites include Beyoncé, who literally continues to break records around the world. Others include the late, great Michael Jackson, who left a legacy as the King of Pop. He redefined what it meant to be a global superstar with his signature dance moves, timeless sounds and lasting impact.

These are just 15 of our personal favorite live performers. If you feel we missed someone, comment your favorites below. These legends didn’t just perform—they transcended. Happy Black Music Month!

Let’s give flowers to some of the greatest to ever do it (in no particular order):

Celebrating Black Music Month: Our Favorite Black Live Performers Of All Time  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Beyoncé

Source:YouTube

The undisputed queen of the stage, Beyoncé continues to set new standards. From Homecoming to the Renaissance tour, her performances are visual art, vocal excellence, and Black pride in motion.

2. Michael Jackson

Source:YouTube

The King of Pop redefined what it meant to be a global superstar. From the moonwalk to “Thriller,” MJ’s impact is eternal, inspiring generations of performers.

3. Whitney Houston

Source:YouTube

With one of the most powerful voices in history, Whitney could make the national anthem feel like a love song. Her ballads, beauty, and range made her a true icon.

4. Prince

Source:YouTube

A boundary-breaking genius who owned the stage like a rock god, Prince’s electrifying performances and androgynous style made him a revolutionary in music and identity.

5. The Weeknd

Source:YouTube

With cinematic visuals and chart-topping hits, The Weeknd’s evolution from enigmatic mixtape artist to Super Bowl headliner proves he’s one of the greats of his generation.

6. Chris Brown

Source:YouTube

Despite controversies, Breezy’s talent is undeniable. His dancing, vocal range, and dedication to performance make him a modern-day showman.

7. Usher

Source:YouTube

The blueprint. With smooth moves, classic R&B hits, and that Vegas residency, Usher has remained a fixture in music for over two decades.

8. James Brown

Source:YouTube

The Godfather of Soul laid the foundation. His funky footwork, powerful shouts, and relentless energy made him the original stage-killer.

9. Tina Turner

Source:YouTube

The Queen of Rock & Roll turned pain into power. Her raspy vocals and commanding performances made her one of the most respected artists ever.

10. Janet Jackson

Source:YouTube

From whispery vocals to crisp choreography, Janet created a lane that’s still being traveled today. Her Rhythm Nation era is still iconic.

11. Missy Elliott

Source:YouTube

The visionary. Missy’s visuals, production, and flows changed the game forever. And she still hasn’t missed.

12. Ciara

Source:YouTube

The ultimate dance-floor commander, Ciara burst onto the scene with “Goodies” and has kept us moving ever since. She’s a pioneer in merging R&B with crunk and pop, and her influence can be felt in today’s new wave of performer-dancers.

13. Teyana Taylor

Source:YouTube

A creative force and one of the most dynamic performers of her generation, Teyana Taylor is an artist’s artist. Blending 90s R&B grit with cinematic flair, her live shows are a masterclass in choreography, emotion, and stage presence.

14. Jimi Hendrix

Source:YouTube

The architect of psychedelic rock and one of the most iconic guitarists in history, Jimi Hendrix didn’t just perform—he unleashed sonic revolutions. With his electric energy, improvisational genius, and groundbreaking use of distortion and feedback, Hendrix captivated audiences from Woodstock to Monterey.

15. Bob Marley

Source:YouTube

The prophet of reggae, delivered revolutionary messages with a calm fire, moving the world to unity and resistance.

