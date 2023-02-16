Black History Month is another great reason to uplift Black entertainment. We comprised a new ‘What to Watch’ list of Black television shows, starring amazing Black talent and culturally relevant plots to enjoy. Check out our latest list featuring a few of our favorite Black TV shows inside.
Today’s streaming companies offer countless shows to keep you and the family entertained. Historically, Black stories have not always been uplifted positively in media. Storytelling has since evolved into a variety of impactful series and films that represent the underrepresented. While it may seem like we have made great strides in entertainment, there is still a long way to go. Television has a huge impact on the way we view ourselves offscreen and IRL.
In 2023, we discovered more Black entertainers are given the platform to soar and shine. This Black History Month we wanted to particularly highlight the stories that are shaping the way Black people view themselves. These shows are far more significant than fans may realize.
Children and teens can feel seen with shows like Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” Adults can find comedic relief in the every day lives of “The Upshaws” on Netflix. Whether you’re looking to escape to FX’s crime drama series with “Snowfall” or get grounded with the realities of our history in Hulu’s “The 1619 Project,” there’s a series on our list for everyone.
We continue to change the narrative by celebrating the variety of content across platforms, which magnify Black stories. Happy Black History Month!
Check out our ‘What to Watch’ list for Black History Month:
Blackity, Black, Black TV: Check Out Our ‘What to Watch’ TV List For Black History Month was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. The Upshaws: Part 3Source:YouTube
They are taking big swings and, sometimes, missing even bigger… good thing they have each other, right? The Upshaws are finally back! Part 3 is available to stream today (Feb. 16) on Netflix.
2. Abbott ElementarySource:YouTube
A group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Check out Season 2 with your favorite elementary school on ABC and Hulu.
3. Godfather of HarlemSource:YouTube
In the early 1960s, infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson returns from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles; with the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Check out the latest season on Hulu.
4. HarlemSource:YouTube
In Season Two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. Be sure to watch on Prime Video.
5. Truth Be ToldSource:YouTube
Knowing who to trust is only half the battle in the fight for justice. This series stars Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union. Season three of the NAACP Image Award-winning series debuted its first episode on Friday, January 20, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
6. The 1619 ProjectSource:YouTube
The 1619 Project comes to the small screen as a six-part docuseries from host Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine, continuing their quest — through the initial publication in 2019, a book and a podcast — to “reframe” American history and place “the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.” Check it out on Hulu.
7. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil DinosaurSource:YouTube
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is based on the hit comic books from Marvel and is all about Lunella, Marvel’s first African American teenage girl Super Hero. The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops. Be sure to check it out on Disney Channel and Disney+.
8. SnowfallSource:YouTube
Snowfall’s highly-anticipated sixth and final season will premiere on February 22 with the first two episodes of the 10-episode installment. Starring Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, the Saint Family empire falls on uncertain times after Louie and Jerome decide to do their own thing. Check it out on FX and Hulu.
9. Bel-AirSource:YouTube
The drama series that serves as a reimagined version of the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will return for a second season this month. Season two will pick up after an emotional season one finale where Will speaks with his father (Marlon Wayans) after 13 long years. Check out the upcoming season Feb. 23 on Peacock.
10. All AmericanSource:YouTube
Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer’s mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it’s an opportunity he has to seize. Check out Season 5 on CW now.
11. The Ms. Pat ShowSource:YouTube
Ms. Pat is not your traditional TV matriarch, which is partially why the series continues to grow its viewership. The wife and mother never bites her tongue when talking to anyone and will give her all to make the best of any situation. Even if that situation is being stuck in a small Midwest town where there are only a handful of minorities. Be sure to catch the new season on BET+ premiering Feb. 23.
12. The Proud Family: Louder and ProuderSource:YouTube
The Proud Family reboot is bringing fans the relatable series they deserve. Social media users are full of praise for the brand new episodes with an older Penny. Check out Season 2 on Disney+.