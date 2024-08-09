Top Indiana Colleges With Black Life On Campus
1. Indiana University Bloomington
Known for a strong sense of community, with numerous cultural centers and events celebrating diversity.
2. Purdue University West Lafayette
Offers the Black Cultural Center and various student organizations, creating a supportive environment for students of color.
3. University of Notre Dame
Provides comprehensive diversity initiatives and mentorship programs aimed at fostering inclusion.
4. Butler University
Active cultural clubs and a focus on inclusivity make it a welcoming place for all students.
5. DePauw University
Diverse student organizations and a supportive campus culture contribute to a vibrant student life.
6. Indiana State University
Offers a variety of clubs, events, and a welcoming environment that caters to diverse student needs.
7. Ball State University
8. Earlham College
A small liberal arts college with a strong emphasis on social justice and a welcoming community for all students.
9. Valparaiso University
Active multicultural organizations and events help foster a strong community for students of color.
10. Marian University
Offers a close-knit community with support systems for minority students, promoting a sense of belonging.
11. Hanover College
Provides a welcoming campus with active diversity initiatives and support services for minority students.
12. University of Indianapolis
Active diversity programs and student organizations help create a welcoming environment for all students.
13. Wabash College
An all-male college with a focus on brotherhood and inclusivity, offering support to students from diverse backgrounds.
14. Indiana University Indianapolis
16. Indiana University Indianapolis

Known for a strong sense of community, with numerous cultural centers and events celebrating diversity.
15. Martin University
Special Mention for Indianas only Predominately Black Institution of Higher Education – Martin University.
