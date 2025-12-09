Celebs Born In December

December is a time for family, celebration, and reflection—and for several celebrities, it’s also a month to celebrate another year of excellence. From trailblazing actors and legendary musicians to athletes who’ve redefined greatness, December-born stars have been making major waves for decades. These stars haven’t only entertained us…they’ve shaped culture, broken barriers, and inspired entire communities with their talent, drive, and passion.

Whether they’re known for their groundbreaking roles in Hollywood, chart-topping hits, or captivating personalities, these December-born celebrities have undeniably left a mark on Black America. As we wrap up the year, it’s the perfect moment to shine a light on their contributions and celebrate their continued influence, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

It’s time to highlight the birthdays of this Sagittarius and Capricorn crew, recognizing the legacy they’re building for the next generation and beyond. Let’s raise a toast to these stars who make December even more special—proving that greatness doesn’t just happen, it’s earned.

1. Zoe Kravitz – Dec. 1 Source:Getty 2. Trina – Dec. 3rd Source:Getty 3. Tyra Banks – Dec. 4th Source:Getty 4. Jay-Z – Dec. 4th Source:Getty 5. Lauren London – Dec. 5th Source:Getty 6. Raven Symone – Dec. 10th Source:Getty 7. Teyana Taylor – Dec. 10th Source:Getty 8. Mos Def – Dec. 11th Source:Getty 9. Regina Hall – Dec. 12th Source:Getty 10. Dionne Warwick – Dec. 12th Source:WENN 11. Jamie Foxx – Dec. 13th Source:Getty 12. NeNe Leakes – Dec. 13th Source:Getty 13. The Late Angie Stone – Dec. 18th Source:Getty 14. The Late Cicely Tyson – Dec. 19th Source:WENN 15. Tyson Beckford – Dec. 19th Source:Getty 16. Samuel L. Jackson – Dec. 21st Source:Getty 17. Jordan Sparks – Dec. 22th Source:Getty 18. Lee Daniels – Dec. 24th Source:Getty 19. Denzel Washington – Dec. 28th Source:Getty 20. John Legend – Dec. 28th Source:Getty 21. Mekhi Phifer – Dec. 29th Source:Getty 22. LeBron James – Dec. 30th Source:Getty 23. Tiger Woods – Dec. 30th Source:WENN 24. Andra Day – Dec. 30th Source:Getty 25. Tyrese – Dec. 30th Source:Getty