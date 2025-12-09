Listen Live
Celebs Born In December

Published on December 9, 2025
December is a time for family, celebration, and reflection—and for several celebrities, it’s also a month to celebrate another year of excellence. From trailblazing actors and legendary musicians to athletes who’ve redefined greatness, December-born stars have been making major waves for decades. These stars haven’t only entertained us…they’ve shaped culture, broken barriers, and inspired entire communities with their talent, drive, and passion.

Whether they’re known for their groundbreaking roles in Hollywood, chart-topping hits, or captivating personalities, these December-born celebrities have undeniably left a mark on Black America. As we wrap up the year, it’s the perfect moment to shine a light on their contributions and celebrate their continued influence, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

It’s time to highlight the birthdays of this Sagittarius and Capricorn crew, recognizing the legacy they’re building for the next generation and beyond. Let’s raise a toast to these stars who make December even more special—proving that greatness doesn’t just happen, it’s earned.

1. Zoe Kravitz – Dec. 1

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Trina – Dec. 3rd

UNCENSORED Live With Trina - 2024 American Black Film Festival Source:Getty

3. Tyra Banks – Dec. 4th

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 16, 2024 Source:Getty

4. Jay-Z – Dec. 4th

Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets Source:Getty

5. Lauren London – Dec. 5th

2012 BET Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

6. Raven Symone – Dec. 10th

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 2, 2024 Source:Getty

7. Teyana Taylor – Dec. 10th

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 10, 2023 Source:Getty

8. Mos Def – Dec. 11th

Reebok Exclusive Partner Of The 8th Annual Rock The Bells Festival At Governers Island Source:Getty

9. Regina Hall – Dec. 12th

Premiere Of New Line Cinema's 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' - Red Carpet Source:Getty

10. Dionne Warwick – Dec. 12th

88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Source:WENN

11. Jamie Foxx – Dec. 13th

Jamie Foxx Private Listening Session Source:Getty

12. NeNe Leakes – Dec. 13th

I Love R&B Fridays Hosted By NeNe Leakes Source:Getty

13. The Late Angie Stone – Dec. 18th

Soul Train Awards 2012 - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. The Late Cicely Tyson – Dec. 19th

Array Source:WENN

15. Tyson Beckford – Dec. 19th

Dolce & Gabbana Celebrates Fashion's Night Out Source:Getty

16. Samuel L. Jackson – Dec. 21st

42nd NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Jordan Sparks – Dec. 22th

'The Hangover Part II' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Lee Daniels – Dec. 24th

'Empire' Series Season 2 New York Premiere Source:Getty

19. Denzel Washington – Dec. 28th

'John Q' Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

20. John Legend – Dec. 28th

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

21. Mekhi Phifer – Dec. 29th

'Divergent' - Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

22. LeBron James – Dec. 30th

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day Source:Getty

23. Tiger Woods – Dec. 30th

Tiger Woods - 2018 US OPEN Golf Source:WENN

24. Andra Day – Dec. 30th

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Tyrese – Dec. 30th

R&B Super Jam Source:Getty

