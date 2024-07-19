Binge Our ‘What to Watch’ TV List This Week Featuring Apple TV+ ‘Sunny’ & Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’

Binge Our 'What to Watch' TV List This Week Featuring 'Sunny'
‘What to Watch’ TV lineup is packed with must-watch series that are sure to keep you entertained. Check out our top picks for the week inside. Amongst our favorite releases this week is Apple TV+’s “Sunny.” The new dark comedy and drama series stars Rashida Jones. The series follows a woman named Suzie (Jones) living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is turned upside down after her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As consolation, she receives Sunny, a domestic robot made by her husband’s electronics company. The series promises to bring a masterful blend of mystery, dark comedy and heartfelt drama, making it perfect for a cozy night in.Get your binge-watching schedule ready because this week’s
Next up this week, Peacock’s hit reality series “Love Island USA” still has fans hooked. For fans of reality TV, be sure to tap into the ultimate summer guilty pleasure. The latest season is packed with romance, drama, and unexpected twists as contestants from across the country come together to find love and compete for the grand prize. Hosted by Sarah Hyland, this season features new islanders, jaw-dropping challenges, and plenty of steamy moments that will keep you glued to your screen. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite couple or just in it for the drama, “Love Island USA” continues to deliver high-stakes entertainment. Another series we can’t get enough of is Max’s “House of the Dragon.” Max’s “House of the Dragon” returned Sunday with a new episode that delves deeper into the Targaryen dynasty’s complex history. Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” this prequel series explores the brutal and often dark journey of House Targaryen as they fight for control of the Iron Throne. The latest episode is filled with political intrigue, epic battles, and the mesmerizing dragons that fans have come to love. Starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon” continues to captivate with its rich storytelling and stunning visuals. Make sure to tune in and catch these exciting series, as they offer a perfect mix of drama, fantasy, and heartfelt moments that are sure to make your week a whole lot better. Check out trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list below. Happy watching!
1. Sunny
Stream on Apple TV+ now.
2. Love Island USA
Stream on Peacock now.
3. Hit Monkey S2
Stream on Hulu now.
4. House of the Dragon S2
Stream on Max every Sunday.
5. Lady in the Lake
Stream on Apple TV+ July 19.
6. The Bear S3
Stream on Hulu now.
7. Supacell
Stream on Netflix now.
