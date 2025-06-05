Can The Indiana Pacers Join These Incredible Underdogs?

The Indiana Pacers are fully leaning into their role as underdogs as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals. Facing a team led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and boasting one of the best records in NBA history, the Thunder are widely viewed as the heavy favorites. Underdog stories like this are what make sports so compelling. History is packed with legendary moments of teams and athletes overcoming enormous odds to achieve glory.

Take the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team, whose “Miracle on Ice” saw a group of amateurs defeat the mighty Soviet Union. Or Leicester City’s fairy-tale Premier League win in 2016, defying 5,000-to-1 odds. These victories, like Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson in 1990 or Villanova’s shocking 1985 NCAA Championship victory, serve as powerful reminders that anything is possible.

The Pacers now step into this storied tradition, eyeing their chance to seal their place in history. Will they join the ranks of the greatest underdog victors of all time? Their belief and resilience suggest they just might. Only time will reveal the ending to their Cinderella story.

1. The Miracle on Ice (1980) The U.S. men’s hockey team stunned the world at the 1980 Winter Olympics by defeating the heavily favored Soviet Union. Composed of amateur and collegiate players, the U.S. team faced a powerhouse Soviet squad that had dominated international hockey for years. Despite overwhelming odds, Team USA secured a 4-3 victory in a dramatic game often referred to as the “Miracle on Ice.” Their win propelled them to the gold medal and remains one of the greatest achievements in sports, symbolizing hope and resilience during a tense period in Cold War history.

2. Leicester City Wins Premier League (2015-16) Leicester City entered the 2015-16 English Premier League season with 5,000-to-1 odds of winning the title, yet they pulled off a fairytale triumph. Managed by Claudio Ranieri, the Foxes relied on unheralded players like Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, who delivered exceptional performances. Their disciplined teamwork and consistency shocked traditional powerhouses like Manchester United and Chelsea. By clinching the league with two matches to spare, Leicester’s inspiring victory reminded sports fans that anything is possible, earning its place as one of the most improbable championships in history.

3. Buster Douglas Defeats Mike Tyson (1990) Buster Douglas pulled off one of boxing’s most unbelievable upsets by knocking out the formidable Mike Tyson in Tokyo. Tyson, undefeated and considered invincible, was expected to steamroll through Douglas, a 42-1 underdog. However, Douglas dominated with determination and tactical brilliance. Despite being knocked down in the eighth round, he rallied back and delivered a crushing 10th-round knockout. The shocking result sent waves through the sports world and proved that no athlete, no matter how dominant, is unstoppable.

4. New York Giants Beat Patriots in Super Bowl XLII (2008) The New York Giants shocked the football world by beating the New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII. The Patriots entered as undefeated favorites, aiming to cap a perfect season. The underdog Giants stayed resilient, with their defense stifling the high-powered Patriots offense. The game’s iconic moment featured quarterback Eli Manning escaping defenders to complete a miraculous pass to David Tyree, famously known as the “Helmet Catch.” This pivotal play led to the game-winning touchdown, delivering the Giants one of the most memorable upsets in NFL history.

5. Rulon Gardner Beats Aleksandr Karelin (2000 Olympics) Rulon Gardner achieved a legendary Olympic upset by defeating Aleksandr Karelin in the Greco-Roman wrestling finals. Karelin was considered unbeatable, with three Olympic gold medals and a 13-year unbeaten streak. Gardner, a relative underdog from the U.S., managed to outlast the Russian powerhouse in a grueling match. Despite facing a legend, Gardner’s incredible strength and endurance delivered him the victory, leaving the world in awe. This historic win showcased the triumph of perseverance against insurmountable odds.

6. Villanova Defeats Georgetown (1985 NCAA Championship) The 1985 NCAA basketball championship saw Villanova, an 8th-seed underdog, topple powerhouse Georgetown in a stunning 66-64 upset. Georgetown, led by star center Patrick Ewing, was expected to dominate. Villanova, however, played nearly perfect basketball, shooting an astounding 78.6% from the field. Their disciplined gameplay and clutch free throws secured the narrow victory. This David vs. Goliath moment remains one of college basketball’s greatest upsets, showcasing the power of flawless execution under pressure.

7. NC State Beats Houston (1983 NCAA Championship) NC State’s “Cardiac Pack” delivered a fairy-tale ending to the 1983 NCAA basketball tournament by defeating the top-seeded Houston Cougars. Led by legendary coach Jim Valvano, NC State faced a Houston team boasting future NBA stars Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. With seconds remaining, Lorenzo Charles completed a game-winning dunk off a missed shot, earning NC State a stunning 54-52 victory. The dramatic finish and Valvano’s celebratory antics cemented this upset as one of the ultimate underdog stories.

8. Appalachian State Beats Michigan (2007) Appalachian State, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team, pulled off a jaw-dropping upset by defeating No. 5-ranked Michigan at the Big House. With Michigan expected to cruise to an easy win, Appalachian State showcased extraordinary grit and skill. They stunned the Wolverines with a blocked field goal in the final seconds to secure a 34-32 victory. This groundbreaking win shook college football and brought attention to smaller programs’ ability to compete with top-tier teams.

9. New York Jets Win Super Bowl III (1969) Joe Namath guaranteed an upset victory, and the New York Jets delivered by defeating the heavily favored Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III. The AFL champions were considered vastly inferior to their NFL counterparts, but Namath orchestrated an efficient offense that neutralized the Colts’ staunch defense. The Jets’ win not only gave the AFL its first Super Bowl title but also legitimized the league, paving the way for the NFL-AFL merger.