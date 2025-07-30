Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

UPDATED: July 30th, 2025, 3:30pm EST

Shannon Sharpe is no longer with ESPN. The network has parted ways with the Pro Football Hall of Famer less than two weeks after he settled a sexual assault lawsuit, TMZ Sports confirmed. According to The Athletic, ESPN made the decision to cut ties. The move comes after Sharpe had been noticeably absent from the airwaves since a woman accused him of sexual assault back in April. Sharpe, 57, had become a regular voice on ESPN’s “First Take” following his departure from FS1 in 2023. He strongly denied the allegations, insisting the relationship in question was consensual and accusing the woman of attempting a “shakedown.” The lawsuit was recently settled for an undisclosed amount.

The accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, issued a statement saying, “All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.” A former NFL star, Sharpe played 14 seasons, primarily with the Denver Broncos, before launching a successful broadcasting career. He rose to prominence in sports media as Skip Bayless’ co-host on FS1’s Undisputed before moving to ESPN. Despite the end of his tenure at ESPN, Sharpe still has a strong presence in media. He runs his own podcast network and continues to produce popular digital content.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, known for his electrifying performances on the court, now finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The 43-year-old was arrested in Southern California on Wednesday, accused of running an illegal gambling operation out of his Encino mansion. Federal prosecutors allege that Arenas, alongside five others, hosted high-stakes card games at the property from September 2021 to July 2022.

The operation reportedly included a full-service setup, complete with chefs, valets, security, and women hired to serve the gamblers. The group allegedly profited by taking a rake from each pot. Arenas faces two charges: conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and operating an illegal gambling business, each carrying a potential five-year prison sentence. Additionally, he has been charged with making false statements to federal investigators.

