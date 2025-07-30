Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

UPDATED: July 30th, 2025, 3:30pm EST
Source: Savion Washington / Getty
Shannon Sharpe is no longer with ESPN. The network has parted ways with the Pro Football Hall of Famer less than two weeks after he settled a sexual assault lawsuit, TMZ Sports confirmed. According to The Athletic, ESPN made the decision to cut ties. The move comes after Sharpe had been noticeably absent from the airwaves since a woman accused him of sexual assault back in April. Sharpe, 57, had become a regular voice on ESPN’s “First Take” following his departure from FS1 in 2023. He strongly denied the allegations, insisting the relationship in question was consensual and accusing the woman of attempting a “shakedown.” The lawsuit was recently settled for an undisclosed amount.
The accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, issued a statement saying, “All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.” A former NFL star, Sharpe played 14 seasons, primarily with the Denver Broncos, before launching a successful broadcasting career. He rose to prominence in sports media as Skip Bayless’ co-host on FS1’s Undisputed before moving to ESPN. Despite the end of his tenure at ESPN, Sharpe still has a strong presence in media. He runs his own podcast network and continues to produce popular digital content.
Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, known for his electrifying performances on the court, now finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The 43-year-old was arrested in Southern California on Wednesday, accused of running an illegal gambling operation out of his Encino mansion. Federal prosecutors allege that Arenas, alongside five others, hosted high-stakes card games at the property from September 2021 to July 2022.
The operation reportedly included a full-service setup, complete with chefs, valets, security, and women hired to serve the gamblers. The group allegedly profited by taking a rake from each pot. Arenas faces two charges: conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and operating an illegal gambling business, each carrying a potential five-year prison sentence. Additionally, he has been charged with making false statements to federal investigators. From sports to politics to entertainment, keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
1. Former NBA Star Gilbert Arenas accused of running an illegal gambling operation out of his Encino mansion
Source:Getty
2. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement
3. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season
4. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas
5. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges
6. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship
7. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit
8. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson
9. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case
10. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z
11. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows
12. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour
13. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer
14. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones
15. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge
16. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover
17. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative
18. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors
19. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA
20. Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts
21. Diddy Jury Deadlocked on Racketeering Charge After Partial Verdict in Sex Trafficking Trial
22. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee
23. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser
24. Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial
25. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats
26. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network
27. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris
28. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’
29. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care
30. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter
31. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation
32. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia
33. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death
34. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever
35. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award
36. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke
37. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms
38. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo
39. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet
40. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies
41. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
42. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school
43. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer
44. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse
45. Diddy’s Lawyers Fight to Remove Kid Cudi’s Testimony About Porsche Fire
46. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs
47. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together
48. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy
49. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University
50. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.
51. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed
52. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts
53. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex
54. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans
55. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol
56. Halle Bailey Seeks Protection From DDG, Alleges Abuse
57. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles
58. Cassie testifies at Diddy’s trial
59. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident
60. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set
61. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress
62. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE
63. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House
64. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent
65. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft
66. Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle
67. Shannon Sharpe Accused of Rape in $50 Million Lawsuit
68. Brian Steel joins Diddy’s defense team
69. Gayle Kings makes her way to space
70. Vybz Kartel shuts the Barclays center down
71. Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors
72. Toni Braxton and Birdman allegedly tied the knot?
73. Soulja Boy to pay over $4 million in damages for sexual assault and battery case
74. Warner Bros To Revamp 1992 Blockbuster hit ‘The Bodyguard’
75. Detroit Rapper Sada Baby Arrested on Drug Warrant
76. Lebron James becomes first male athlete with own Ken Doll
77. Nicki Minaj named Billboard’s best female rapper of all time
78. Juju Watkins named AP women’s college basketball player of the year
79. Tamar Braxton Claps back at Jessie Woo
80. Sean Kingston And his mother, Janice Turner, found guilty on all five charges in wire fraud trial
81. Deion Sanders signs a 5-year, $54 million contract extension
82. Judge Dismisses Lil Rod’s Lawsuit Against Diddy
83. Juju Watkins Suffers Torn ACL
84. Are Sherri & Nia Long Beefing?
85. Sauce Walka Shot In Downtown Memphis
86. Yella Beezy Arrested For Capital Murder
87. Lil Durk Hints At Marriage To India Royale In New Single
88. Boosie Announces Scholarship To Honor Caleb Wilson
89. Fivio Foreign Has Been Jailed Since January
90. Jonathan Majors seemingly admits to strangling his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari
91. UMG Files To Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit
92. DK Metcalf announces engagement to Normani
93. DC bids farewell to Black Lives Matter Plaza
94. Wendy Williams Passes Capacity Exam
95. Wendy Williams taken by ambulance after dropping desperate note from NYC window begging for help
96. Doechii Named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
97. Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Diddy Lawsuit
98. Druski Named In Diddy Lawsuit
99. DDG Calls Halle Bailey Out Alleging He Hasn’t Seen Baby Halo In A Month