Big Summer Beauty List: HB Editors Share Their Favorite Products

As we brave through the dog days of summer, we’re shedding more clothes, wearing less makeup, and switching up our scents to accommodate the heat. That means different foundation, a focus on glow, and curly concoctions that tame frizz and curls. The editors at HelloBeautiful try products all year round, and we have compiled our favorite summer beauty products.

Summer Beauty Products & Protection

According to Kiyanna Williams, MD in an article on Health.Cleveland Clinic, “People of color should wear sunscreen every day to protect their skin from sunburn and more prevalent skin cancers that are on the rise, like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.”

“My summer skincare routine is all about achieving a natural glow and maintaining the health of my skin. This season, I will be going super light on the makeup and heavy on the nourishing skin products,” says Samjah Saulsberry, HB style writer.

“I find joy in knowing that I’m protecting my skin with tinted sunscreen. It’s lightweight, effortlessly blends, and gives my skin a subtle glow. I have learned from my dermatologist that a protective sunscreen is all about iron oxide, which is found in tinted sunscreens. This powerful element protects your skin against the harmful glare of blue light, which can age your skin, as well as UV rays.”

Summer skincare calls for extra hydrating products that keep your hair and skin from drying out. As reported by Loreal Paris, “A face serum can be a great addition to your summer skincare routine. Face serums offer several benefits, hydration being at the top in the list.”

Look for products that have glycolic acid, and niacinamide for their brightening benefits. Aloe and Vitamin E can be soothing, while you should also choose fragrances with light florals and citrus scents. From body shimmers to glow primers and juicy lip treatments, keep scrolling for Team HB’s favorite summer beauty products

1. HUDA Beauty Lip Contour Stain Source:Courtesy of Brand “Ombre lips are always in, but they’re super popular during the summer. Traditional lip liners have been put on notice; Huda Beauty is onto something with her new Lip Contour Stains. If you’re like me, mastering the ombre lip has been a challenge. For one, the liner look doesn’t last long. One drink and it’s all blended. But Huda Beauty’s contour stain stays on all day. And it’s seamless application (thanks to its innovative applicator), getting that trendy JT look is easy.” -Shamika Sanders $25, Sephora 2. Danessa Myricks Glow Serum Yummy Skin Source:Courtesy of Brand “Skip foundation in this heat and enhance your natural glow with Danessa Myricks’ Glow Serum. This jelly skincare-infused elixir hydrates, preps, and protects skin. It glides on your skin smoothly leaving it feeling quenced and refreshed.” -Shamika Sanders $38, Danessa Myricks.com 3. PHLUR Vanilla Nectar Hair & Body Mist Source:Courtesy of Brand “Light, sweet, and refreshing, PHLUR’s Vanilla Nectar Hair & Body Mist is the perfect on-the-go spray. With nectars of papaya, apricot, and tangelo intertwining, sprinkled in whipped vanilla, this winning combination is a pleasant final step in your summer beauty routine.” -Shamika Sanders $38, PHLUR 4. Vaseline ProVitaB3 Serum Boost Lotion Source:Courtesy of Brand “Many brands claim to have light lotion formulas, but Vaseline’s ProVitaB3 Serum Boost Lotion is in a league of its own. Boasting a lotion-to-serum sensory formula, this number goes the extra mile to envelop skin with lasting moisture sans the heavy and greasy feel. My skin looks radiant and feels soft as silk with every use. Tip: Layer the lotion over damp skin to increase its benefits.” -Tayatana Yomary $11, Ulta.com 5. Clarity Face + Body Herbal Exfoliant Source:Courtesy of Brand After I use this exfoliant, my face feels like a baby’s bottom. It’s made of turmeric, calendula, neem, aloe, and other powerful natural ingredients that gently polish and cleanse the skin, leaving it smooth and radiant. -Samjah Saulsberry $37, Clarity 6. Botnia Daily Face Wash Source:Courtesy of Brand I have tried several face washes, most of which have left my skin dry. The Botnia daily face wash is a pH-balanced foam, ideal for my sensitive skin. It leaves my skin feeling clean and moisturized. I use it in the mornings and can’t wait to wake up and lather my face with this luxurious wash. -Samjah Saulsberry $46, Botnia.com 7. Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara: YSL Beauty Source:Courtesy of Brand “Listen—I am not the auntie with the big false lashes, this mascara right here is my secret weapon. Lash Clash gives my lashes that big and bold. It makes my eyes pop effortlessly and honestly, some days I wear it without anything else and still feel done.” -Maui Bigelow 8. Apoterra Vitamin C Regenerative Balm Source:Courtesy of Brand This balm gives me that glow that I can’t get enough of. This magic potion can be used as a moisturizing cream, a hydrating mask, an eye cream, or a facial cleanser. It repairs and strengthens the skin. -Samjah Saulsberry $58, Apoterra 9. Lush Cosmetics Silky Underwear Dusting Powder Source:Courtesy of Brand “As a former thigh chafing victim, I tried almost everything to get rid of the pesky feeling to no avail. However, the Lush Cosmetics Silky Underwear Dusting Powder has been a game-changer in my routine for nearly a decade. The talc-free powder works like a charm to keep sweat at bay, which causes friction while keeping my skin soft and smooth. Bonus: It can also be used as a dry shampoo.” -Tayatana Yomary $15, Lushcosmetics.com 10. Canvas Beauty Scent From Heaven Body Glaze Source:Courtesy of Brand “Baby, this body glaze is luxury in a jar. I use it fresh out the shower and my skin eats it up—soft, glowing, and smelling like a whole treat. People always ask me what perfume I’m wearing, and I tell them: it’s just my body glaze.” -Maui Bigelow $25, CanvasBeauty 11. One Size Powder Melt Spray Source:Courtesy of Brand “One Size has done it again with their Powder Melt Spray. This mist delivers a flawless finish for your makeup look and packs lasting power. Dressed in a pretty pink bottle, use this spray before makeup, throughout the day, and at the finishing line to complete your glam.” -Shamika Sanders $34, Sephora 12. Tarte Lip Vinyl Source:Courtesy of Brand “Dry lips don’t stand a chance with Tarte’s Lip Vinyl. This lippy lives up to the juicy hype, delivering high-shine in multiple shades. I’m obsessed with this gloss that drenches your lips without feeling greasy. I love the light tint it coats your lips with and it comes in two finishes: vinyl and shimmer.” -Shamika Sanders $27, Sephora 13. Kilian- Love…Don’t Be Shy Source:Courtesy of Brand “Each season should come with its own unique scent wardrobe. Kilian, Love Don’t Be Shy isn’t an everyday scent; it’s the bottle you go to when you want to make a statement. This desirable and delectable fragrance will leave you smelling sweet and edible.” -Shamika Sanders $295, Sephora 14. Mizani Coils Curls & Waves Source:Courtesy of Brand “Nourish your curls with Mizani’s Coils Curls & Waves gel cream that defines your waves and ringlets without the stiffness. Tame frizz and promote shine with this smell-good hair product that keeps the hair moisturized on those extra hot days.” -Shamika Sanders $26, Sephora 15. 4 Piece Summer Oasis Travel Kit Source:Courtesy of Brand “If you’re looking for a body oil that soothes as it glistens, European Wax Center’s Shimmer Oil brings the sparkle. Less clothing means more skin, shaving, waxing, or Nairing. The Summer Oasis Travel Kit comes with three hair growth minimizing products in a bag you can repurpose in a myriad of ways.” -Shamika Sanders $27.50, European Wax Center 16. Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Source:BlackGirl Sunscreen “As a stickler for no-cast sunscreens, BlackGirlSunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 stands as my warm-weather travel companion. Aside from shielding my skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, the formula is chock-full of skin-loving ingredients. Its avocado and jojoba work to treat sunburns, reduce signs of aging, and deeply hydrate skin for the long haul. Plus, its cocoa helps to even your complexion, leaving you with a smooth and radiant skin tone.” -Tayatana Yomary $16, Ulta.com 17. Kirkland Signature Organic Virgin Coconut Oil Source:Courtesy of Brand “This coconut oil is a staple in my home—I use it for everything. From moisturizing my scalp to removing makeup or even throwing it in a smoothie, it’s versatile and clean. It’s one of those simple products that never fails me.” -Maui Bigelow 18. Ruby Woo Lipstick from MAC Source:Courtesy of Brand “Ruby Woo is a classic red that I will forever be in love with. I love the velvet texture of the lipstick, and this particular hue enhances my facial features. All I need is this lippie and some YSL mascara, and I’m set!” -Samjah Saulsberry 19. Ere Perez Quandong Green Booster Serum Source:Courtesy of Brand “This serum is literally a smoothie for your skin. It contains vital skincare ingredients like chlorophyll, spinach leaf, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, which boosts and nourishes the skin. I’m addicted to this serum and use it during my morning skin routine.” -Samjah Saulsberry 20. Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Source:Courtesy of Brand “This lightweight curl-defining custard is a moisturizing and hydrating cocktail for your curls. I love how slick this product goes on and instantly enhances your waves while making your hair shine. It smells edible and doesn’t leave a cakey buildup.” -Shamika Sanders 21. Erly Daily Splash Hydrating Serum Source:Courtesy of Brand Hydration is the name of the game during the summer season, and ERLY’s Hydrating Serum always answers the call. Formulated with three forms of hyaluronic acid, this number goes the extra mile to plump and refresh skin while locking in moisture. Best of all, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and helps to address signs of aging. -Tatayana Yomary $38, itserly.com 22. Juliette Has A Gun Miami Shake Eau de Parfum Source:Courtesy of Brand “If you’re looking for an everyday scent this season that is as sweet as a summer memory, Juliette Has A Gun’s Miami Shake is a treat in a pretty bottle. Leave a candy sillage wherever you go with this strawberry and vanilla spray.” $150, Sephora 23. Big Up Body Glaze Oil Serum Source:Courtesy of Brand “Deon Libra’s Big Up Body Glaze Oil Serum combines the best ingredients – Holy Basil, Reishi, Ashwagandha, and Astragalus. It uses adaptogens to help soothe skin and retain moisture and leave you with an overall glow.” -Shamika Sanders $52, Deon Libra