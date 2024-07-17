Did Big Sean Diss Kendrick Lamar Via On The Rader Freestyle?
Big Sean Drops On The Radar Freestyle, Xitter Thinks He’s Jabbing At Kendrick Lamar
Big Sean has been an active rapper since a teenager and has been a major part of significant Hip-Hop moments over the years. Via a new On The Radar freestyle, Big Sean aimed some bars at an unnamed foe which fans on X assumed were about Kendrick Lamar. Given the still-buzzing nature of the war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, the On The Radar freestyle was heavily dissected due to the Detroit rapper’s connection to both rappers. Most might remember that K-Dot delivered perhaps the hardest verse in 2013 on Sean’s “Control” track which also featured Jay Electronica. In that song, Lamar aimed shots at several top rappers and put names on the bullet, sparking a flurry of responses and disrupting the industry.
Sean’s On The Radar freestyle, which is delivered over fellow Detroit native, the late Aaliyah‘s track “If Your Girl Only Knew,” opens with bars that were open for interpretation. “I had to switch the home team ’cause they committed treason/N*ggas looking for engagement like they got their knee bent/I got better things to do than to find someone to beef with,” rapped Sean. The initial knee-jerk reaction was that the bars were inspired by the top rap beef of 2024 so far but DJ Hed, who is close to Lamar, said that it’s about another popular figure who shares Lamar’s zodiac sign. “I talked to Sean. The bar was ‘I got better things to do than find someone to beef with’ [a]nd it was not for Dot. Bar was directed at a different Gemini,” DJ Hed shared on X. The other Gemini in this equation would assumed to be Ye aka Kanye West but nothing has been confirmed. There exists beef between Big Sean and Ye after the Chicago producer and designer said that signing Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was a terrible decision on his Drink Champs episode. On X, formerly Twiter, reactions to Big Sean’s On The Radar verse are in and we’ve got them all below. — Photo: Getty
