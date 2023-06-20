Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé keeps us foaming at the mouth as she dons a new look for each stop of her Renaissance tour. In honor of Juneteenth, Queen Bey rocked several Black designers during her concert in Amsterdam. From Laquan Smith to Ferragamo by

Maximilian Davis

, the “Heated” songstress represented the culture and looked damn good while doing it.

Of course, Bey has rocked several styles on this tour that have dropped jaws, but her recent fashion tribute to Juneteenth has us over the moon! On theme with her Renaissance groove, the mogul worked shimmery looks that gave off her usual “Alien Superstar” aesthetic, but with a little added flavor this time. Bey even debuted a custom Ivy Park look that she designed herself! “I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” wrote the artist regarding her ensemble.

The “Renaissance World Tour” has brought about many epic moments like the production, Bey’s performances, Blue Ivy ripping the stage, entertaining footage of Beyoncé’s diehard fans, and more. But one of the things that this tour will go down in history is the tour’s fashion. Bey has been serving new historical styles for each stop, and this current fashion layout with Black designers only was chef’s kiss! Jump in below to get into Bey’s recent Renaissance-style extravaganza.

Beyoncé Wears Black Designers In Honor Of Juneteenth For Her Renaissance Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com