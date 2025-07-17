Beyoncé Turned Atlanta Into Cowboy Carter Central – And Celebs Brought Their A-Game

From surprise family appearances to fashion flexes and backstage drama, Beyoncé’s four-night Atlanta Cowboy Carter tour stop was one for the books.

Beyoncé doesn’t just roll into cities like Atlanta with her Cowboy Carter tour; she clears them. For four nights, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium transformed into a glam, giddy-up wonderland. Each night was a moment – filled with unforgettable appearances, impeccable cowboy couture style, and music.

Cowboy Carter Atlanta : The Carter Clan, The Fashion Lewks, & The Backstage Drama

On stage, it was a full-on family affair. Blue Ivy and Rumi appeared, giving the Peach City their chance to see the young superstars in action. Beyoncé also brought out Jay-Z, who made surprise appearances on Nights Three and Four. The shared family moments went viral, as they have throughout the tour. The Bey Hive can’t get enough of the Carter Clan.

But even off-stage moments had social media buzzing.

Right before the tour stop kicked off, Beyoncé’s team faced an unexpected setback. According to Atlanta news reports, an SUV used by her crew was broken into. Stolen items included jump drives containing unreleased music, performance footage, and private setlists. The Atlanta Police Department issued a warrant for a suspect, but it’s unclear whether the files have been recovered.

Despite the drama, Beyoncé hit the stage like nothing happened.

Keeping her cowboy couture reign going, Queen Bey gave us lewk after lewk each night. One of the standout moments was her gold-encrusted custom Dolce & Gabbana corset bodysuit, which shimmered like liquid metal under the lights. It was western royalty—complete with dramatic structure, statement boots, and goddess-level glam.

And her Jean-Pierre Khoury red mini dress? It was giving Tina Turner meets rodeo diva. She paired it with red thigh-high boots and crystal fringe details.

Cowboy Carter Atlanta: Celebs Understood The Assignment

But Bey wasn’t the only one dressing for the occasion. Atlanta’s celebrity guests, including Usher, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss, showed up and showed out with their take on cowboy couture. The glam giddy-up was on 100, and the elevated Western style was unmatched.

Scroll to see the looks we loved.

1. Usher Usher was one of many celebs who made the Cowboy Carter tour a family affair. The Atlanta crooner chose an all black look – his signature color – for the occasion. Ushe paired leather chaps and a black button down with silver accessories and a black cowboy hat. His family also understood the assignment, with his wife, Jennifer, in a black look and his children rocking their versions of adorable rodeo style. We are swooning! 2. Jesseca Harris-Dupart Jesseca Harris-Dupart owned this Cowboy Carter theme, while making it her own. We are gagging! She literally turned the barn into a runway in a bold blue look featuring a jeweled corset, sequin shorts, dramatic feathered chaps, and matching blue cowboy hat and hair. Riding in on a horse? Chef’s kiss! 3. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is all smiles while posing with Jay-Z during the Cowboy Carter tour. The legislator opted for a relaxed look in a light denim mini dress and custom “Yee Yea” boots with a straw hat. Sometimes cowboy couture can be just this easy – and flawless. 4. Kenya Moore Kenya Moore is that girl when it comes to putting a lewk together, OK! As she joined the Bey Hive, the reality star and actress dave country pageant queen in a rhinestone-studded denim corset, sheer layered white skirt, white boots, and a sparkling cross necklace. 5. Porsha Williams GoNakedHair entrepreneur and RHOA star Porsha Williams did not come to play with Cowboy Carter. She brought main character energy in a cowhide print mini dress with matching jacket and thigh-high boots, turquoise jewelry, and a white cowboy hat. 6. Kandi Burruss Our girl Kandi loves a good party – and a color coordinated activity. The Broadway executive producer rocked a red, white, and blue fringed western shirt with denim shorts, white cowboy boots, and a glitter-striped cowboy hat. We see you, Kandi! 7. Tammy Rivera Tammy chose to keep it sophisticated in black. She rocked a sheer black lace bell-sleeve gown, red cowboy hat, layered silver chains, a gold Dior charm belt, and a boxy clutch that pulled the whole look together. Her body tea, her face pretty, her cowboy couture on 10. 8. Eva Marcille Eva Marcille is the queen of flawless fashion. The supermodel and former RHOA star kept it effortlessly cool in a Budweiser muscle tee, distressed cutoffs, and a black cowboy hat. Her slay is a lesson in casual-cowgirl done right. 9. Lori Harvey Lori Harvey is in her cowgirl country era and we love that for her. She dropped pics of her and her mother, Marjorie, enjoying the Cowboy Carter tour and looking fab! Lori rocked a simple white tank, jeans, and a stunning Chanel holster.