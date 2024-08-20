Beyoncé Launches Her Own Whisky Brand, SirDavis
Beyoncé Launches Her Own Whisky Brand Honoring Her Great-Grandfather Dubbed SirDavis
Beyoncé has dominated the music industry for over a decade, and now she’s ready to take over another lane. With the release of Cécred, her haircare line, Bey’s next venture is her very own whisky brand, dubbed SirDavis, with the help of LVMH.
In a statement about the spirit, Beyoncé explains why she settled on whisky, how her great-grandfather Davis Hogue’s moonshine roots during Prohibition inspired it, and how sipping brown liquor makes her feel. “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” says Beyoncé about her latest business. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy. In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis.” https://www.instagram.com/p/C-5FpXhuLXX/ Making history, the whisky is Moët Hennessy’s first American spirit that is wholly made in the States—and just so happens to be manufactured in the 32-time Grammy winner’s home state of Texas, with the headquarters in Houston. For more knowledge in the spirits space, Moët Hennessy enlisted world-renowned distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden for his expertise. As the brand’s co-founder, he developed a drink made of 51% rye and 49% malted barley that ultimately gives drinkers the mouthfeel of Japanese and Scotch whiskies but still has the taste of American rye. “With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space,” said Lumsden. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication.” As with anything attached to Beyoncé’s name, SirDavis isn’t bottom shelf; a bottle retails for $89. Pre-orders are currently up on SirDavis.com, with select airports and stores, and America is prepped to hold the spirits in September. See how social media is reacting to the business move below.
