The 2023 Grammys came with ups and downs. Those varying emotions even affect one of the world’s biggest artists, Beyoncé.

The Houston native rightfully made history as she is now the most awarded artist in Grammy history, with a record 32 trophies. The award that marked the occasion was RENAISSANCE being honored as the Best Dance/Electronic Album.

First, she won Best R&B song for “Cuff It,” but The-Dream and Nile Rodgers took the stage and gave a reason for her lateness by saying, “Y’all know n-ggas be on CP time. Beyoncé thanks y’all.”

After host Trevor Noah made several jokes about Beyoncé’s tardiness, she was finally seated when it came time to accept her award that broke the record. Upon taking the stage, she thanked her family, most notably her Uncle Johnny, who passed away following complications with HIV and heavily influenced her RENAISSANCE album.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit,” she said. “I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre. God bless you.”

However, the award that arguably holds the most weight is Album of the Year, for which Bey was previously nominated three times and lost. Sadly, the 2023 contest shared the same results as she lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

The #BeyHive was happy that she broke the record for the most amount of Grammys ever but felt it was a slap in the face that she didn’t win Album of the Year.

Beyoncé Officially Has Most Grammys Of Any Artist But Loses Album Of The Year, Twitter Wants To Report A Robbery was originally published on cassiuslife.com