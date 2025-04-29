Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Setlist
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Setlist
Beyoncé is riding through a new frontier, and Cowboy Carter is the journey we didn’t know we needed. Mixing country roots with R&B soul, gospel warmth, and outlaw energy, the Queen reinvents the genre and delivers a show that’s both deeply American and undeniably Black.
Known for her groundbreaking performances, Beyoncé takes fans on an emotional and visual ride where western aesthetics meet ancestral storytelling, and her vocals pierce through with both elegance and edge.
She’s not just playing dress-up with cowboy hats she’s rewriting history with every note. From soulful ballads like “16 CARRIAGES” to bold declarations like “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” Beyoncé reminds us that Black folks have always had a place in country music.
Now, she’s making it impossible for the world to forget.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour blend songs from the new album with elements of Renaissance and her iconic catalog — but the heart of the setlist is in her bold new tracks.
Whether you were pulled in by her cover of “JOLENE” or the viral wave of “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” this tour promises a rich, unapologetic dive into soundscapes that span Black country, funk, Southern rock, and more.
1. AMERIICAN REQUIEM
2. BLACKBIIRD
3. The Star-Spangled Banner
4. Freedom
5. YA YA
6. Why Don’t You Love Me
7. OH LOUISIANA Interlude
8. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
9. SPAGHETTII
10. Formation
11. MY HOUSE
12. Diva
13. ALLIIGATOR TEARS
14. JUST FOR FUN
15. PROTECTOR
16. FLAMENCO
17. DESERT EAGLE
18. RIIVERDANCE
19. II HANDS II HEAVEN
20. SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’
21. PURE / HONEY
22. SUMMER RENAISSANCE
23. JOLENE
24. Daddy Lessons
25. BODYGUARD
26. II MOST WANTED
27. CUFF IT
28. TYRANT
29. THIQUE
30. LEVII’S JEANS
31. DAUGHTER
32. I’M THAT GIRL
33. COZY
34. ALIEN SUPERSTAR
35. TEXAS HOLD EM
36. Crazy In Love
37. HEATED
38. Before I Let Go
39. 16 CARRIAGES
40. AMEN
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Setlist was originally published on hot1009.com
