Entertainment

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Setlist

Published on April 29, 2025
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Setlist

Beyoncé is riding through a new frontier, and Cowboy Carter is the journey we didn’t know we needed. Mixing country roots with R&B soul, gospel warmth, and outlaw energy, the Queen reinvents the genre and delivers a show that’s both deeply American and undeniably Black.

Known for her groundbreaking performances, Beyoncé takes fans on an emotional and visual ride where western aesthetics meet ancestral storytelling, and her vocals pierce through with both elegance and edge.

She’s not just playing dress-up with cowboy hats she’s rewriting history with every note. From soulful ballads like “16 CARRIAGES” to bold declarations like “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” Beyoncé reminds us that Black folks have always had a place in country music.

Now, she’s making it impossible for the world to forget.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour  blend songs from the new album with elements of Renaissance and her iconic catalog — but the heart of the setlist is in her bold new tracks.

Whether you were pulled in by her cover of “JOLENE” or the viral wave of “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” this tour promises a rich, unapologetic dive into soundscapes that span Black country, funk, Southern rock, and more.

Check Out The Setlist Below! 

1. AMERIICAN REQUIEM

2. BLACKBIIRD

3. The Star-Spangled Banner

4. Freedom

5. YA YA

6. Why Don’t You Love Me

7. OH LOUISIANA Interlude

8. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

9. SPAGHETTII

10. Formation

11. MY HOUSE

12. Diva

13. ALLIIGATOR TEARS

14. JUST FOR FUN

15. PROTECTOR

16. FLAMENCO

17. DESERT EAGLE

18. RIIVERDANCE

19. II HANDS II HEAVEN

20. SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’

21. PURE / HONEY

22. SUMMER RENAISSANCE

23. JOLENE

24. Daddy Lessons

25. BODYGUARD

26. II MOST WANTED

27. CUFF IT

28. TYRANT

29. THIQUE

30. LEVII’S JEANS

31. DAUGHTER

32. I’M THAT GIRL

33. COZY

34. ALIEN SUPERSTAR

35. TEXAS HOLD EM

36. Crazy In Love

37. HEATED

38. Before I Let Go

39. 16 CARRIAGES

40. AMEN

