Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Setlist

Beyoncé is riding through a new frontier, and Cowboy Carter is the journey we didn’t know we needed. Mixing country roots with R&B soul, gospel warmth, and outlaw energy, the Queen reinvents the genre and delivers a show that’s both deeply American and undeniably Black.

Known for her groundbreaking performances, Beyoncé takes fans on an emotional and visual ride where western aesthetics meet ancestral storytelling, and her vocals pierce through with both elegance and edge.

She’s not just playing dress-up with cowboy hats she’s rewriting history with every note. From soulful ballads like “16 CARRIAGES” to bold declarations like “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” Beyoncé reminds us that Black folks have always had a place in country music.

Now, she’s making it impossible for the world to forget.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour blend songs from the new album with elements of Renaissance and her iconic catalog — but the heart of the setlist is in her bold new tracks.

Whether you were pulled in by her cover of “JOLENE” or the viral wave of “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” this tour promises a rich, unapologetic dive into soundscapes that span Black country, funk, Southern rock, and more.

Check Out The Setlist Below!

RELATED: Chris Brown Breezy Bowl: Setlist