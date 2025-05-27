BET’s Black + Iconic Soirée Celebrates Black LGBTQ+ Excellence [Photos]

BET’s Black + Iconic Soirée made a powerful Washington, D.C. debut during its third annual celebration, honoring the rich legacy and bright future of Black LGBTQ+ excellence. Read more about the event and check out a gallery of photos inside.

Held under the 2025 theme “Excellence Ascending,” the event spotlighted changemakers across activism, entertainment, and community who are leading with authenticity, purpose, and pride. Hosted by Access Hollywood anchor Scott Evans, the Soirée was a star-studded evening of storytelling, soulful performances, and impactful recognition.

Honorees included:

Ashlee Davis, J.D., who received the Executive Realness Award for her groundbreaking civil rights leadership across government and corporate spaces.

Hope Giselle, awarded Emerging Leader for her tireless work uplifting Black trans visibility and inclusion.

Kierra Johnson, Executive Director of the National LGBTQ Task Force, honored as Active Advocate for decades of reproductive justice and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Ashlee Marie Preston, acclaimed activist and strategist, who took home the Creative Visionary Award for using media to drive intergenerational change.

Bob the Drag Queen, Emmy-winning performer and cultural force, accepted the Culture Trailblazer Award, delivering a stirring speech on identity and legacy.

The evening also spotlighted grassroots impact. The Center for Black Equity and TAKE Resource Center each received $5,000 BET Thrive Fund grants for their continued work in advancing Black LGBTQ+ wellness and equity. Us Helping Us, a local D.C.-based health equity nonprofit, was granted a $5,000 donation from new partner Truth Initiative, marking a commitment to culturally relevant tobacco cessation programs.

Broadway star Avery Wilson, fresh from The Wiz revival, delivered a show-stopping medley performance, while BET+ stars including Eva Marcille, Carter The Body, Bryan Terrell Clark, and Arrington Foster offered heartfelt tributes to the evening’s honorees.

“This couldn’t be just another event,” said Tiyale Hayes, BET’s EVP of Insights and Multiplatform Analytics. “It had to be an intentional space to uplift stories too often silenced.”

With support from longtime partner Gilead Sciences and new ally Truth Initiative, the Soirée marked a cornerstone of BET’s 45th anniversary, reinforcing its mission to celebrate Black culture and elevate LGBTQ+ voices.

Stay tuned for the televised premiere date (to be announced at a later date) and relive the night via #BlackAndIconic across BET’s official social platforms.

Check out photos from the event below: