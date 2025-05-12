BET+ Celebrated Mother’s Day With A Black Excellence Brunch
BET+ Celebrated Mother’s Day Weekend With A Star-Studded Black Excellence Brunch
celebration of community, culture, and Black womanhood, the Black Excellence Brunch powered by BET+ returned this past Saturday, May 11, 2025. Check out a recap gallery from the event inside, which proved to be an unforgettable Mother’s Day weekend experience. The BET+ Black Excellence Brunch was held at the scenic Casita Hollywood. The all-white affair brought together over 100 creatives, cultural change-makers, media professionals, and entertainment executives for an immersive afternoon brimming with joy, nostalgia and purpose. The brunch doubled as a celebration of Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, the new concert film now streaming on BET+. Guests previewed the film’s trailer and joined in on nostalgic ‘90s-themed games celebrating Usher’s iconic legacy. Adding an experiential twist, servers on skates glided across the venue delivering southern-style family dishes. This was a clever nod to Usher’s signature moves and skating flair, which recently took center stage during his Vegas residency. Curated and hosted by Trell Thomas, the visionary founder behind Black Excellence Brunch, the event spotlighted four trailblazing women whose impact on culture and entertainment continues to inspire. Honorees included legendary casting director Robi Reed, powerhouse vocalist and actress Amber Riley, dynamic performer and choreographer Brittany Perry-Russell, and multitalented music artist and skate queen Ashley Imani, who recently joined Usher onstage during his acclaimed residency. “This partnership with BET+ means the world,” Thomas shared. “They’ve always championed Black Excellence Brunch, and to come together for a celebration that honors the mothers, the aunties, and the icons who make our culture shine—it’s priceless.” The all-white ambiance, soulful soundtrack, and thoughtful tributes created a rich atmosphere of love and recognition. The brunch was a moving reminder of the importance of intentional gathering spaces for Black creatives, particularly Black women, whose legacies continue to shape the future of entertainment and beyond. As guests mingled, celebrated, and danced in honor of Mother’s Day weekend, the Black Excellence Brunch x BET+ reminded everyone in attendance: joy is revolutionary, and Black excellence is always worth celebrating. Ready to stream Usher: Rendezvous in Paris? It’s now available exclusively on BET+.In a dazzling
Check out photos from the function below:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
BET+ Celebrated Mother’s Day Weekend With A Star-Studded Black Excellence Brunch was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage