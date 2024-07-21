20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2024 Fantasy Football League

1. Waffle house challenge Source: Getty The loser is required to spend a full 24 hours at a Waffle House, starting at 6 AM. To shorten their stay, the loser must consume a pancake for each hour they wish to deduct from their total time spent at the restaurant.

2. Public apology video Source: Getty The loser would be tasked with creating a video where they publicly acknowledge their fantasy football failure and apologize in a humorous or sincere manner.

3. Embarrassing photoshoot Source: Getty The loser would find themselves in front of the camera lens, posing for photos that might be humorous, outlandish, or downright embarrassing.

4. Recorded press conference about their season Source: Getty The loser would be required to face the camera and field questions as if they were a professional athlete addressing the media after a disappointing season.

5. Set up a lemonade stand in their front yard for a day Source: Getty The loser would find themselves outside, selling lemonade to people passing by in a lighthearted and playful nod to childhood entrepreneurship.

Source: Getty The loser would be thrust into the spotlight of a registered wrestling match, wearing a singlet.

7. Run in a cross country meet Source: Getty The loser would need to lace up their running shoes and compete in a cross country race, facing the rigorous terrain and endurance required for such an event.

8. Wear girls underwear to work for a day Source: Getty The loser would need to wear a thong or girl panties as a lighthearted and humorous penalty.

9. Text an ex girlfriend and tell her you miss her Source: Getty The loser has to navigate a sensitive and emotional interaction with someone they are not with anymore.

10. Hot wing challenge Source: Getty The loser would be tasked with consuming a series of spicy hot wings.

Source: Getty The loser would be required to share this self-deprecating message on their instagram that they really suck and came in last place.

12. Get your armpits waxed Source: Getty The loser would face the challenge of enduring their armpits being waxed.

13. Take the SAT/ACT Source: Getty The loser would be tasked with participating in the standardized tests.

14. Buy 3 Large pizzas for end of year pizza party Source: Getty The loser would be tasked with providing a pizza dinner for the league members.

15. Get a tattoo Source: Getty The loser would face the challenge of permanently embellishing their skin with a design or phrase.

16. Dye hair Source: Getty The loser would be tasked with changing the color of their hair.

Source: Getty The loser would humorously find themselves on a date with an inflatable companion.

18. Go to an open-mic or karaoke night Source: Getty The loser would find themselves taking the stage to perform in front of an audience.

19. Enter a body building competition Source: Getty The loser would face the challenge of showcasing their physique on stage.