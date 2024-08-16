Beau DeMayo Fired By Marvel Studios For "Egregious" Behavior
Marvel Studios Claps Back At ‘X-Men 97’ Creator Beau DeMayo After He Claimed He Was “Stripped” Of Season 2 Writing Credit
Marvel Studios is notoriously known for keeping things tight-lipped at the studio, but in a rare move, it clapped back at X-Men 97 creator Beau DeMayo following claims he made on social media. After soaking in the epicness that was X-Men 97 on Disney+, many wanted to know why DeMayo, who, to his credit, delivered a flawless first season of television, was fired. Now, we have some answers.
The answer to the million-dollar question came after Beau DeMayo took to X, formerly Twitter, claiming he would no longer get a writing credit for the second season of X-Men 97. DeMayo claimed that the decision was just one part of the “troubling pattern” of behavior he experienced while working for the multi-billion dollar studio. Marvel Studios saw the claim and immediately said aht aht aht, revealing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that they gave DeMayo the boot in March following an extensive internal investigation that revealed “egregious” findings. “Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post,” DeMayo wrote in a post on X while sharing a drawing of himself as a shirtless version of the X-Men’s team leader, Cyclops. DeMayo, who also worked on a draft of Mahershela Ali’s stalled Blade movie and Moon Knight, continued, “Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while working on #XMen97 and #Blade.”
Marvel Studios Said Hold Up, Wait A Minute SirIn a rare move, Marvel Studios quickly rebuffed DeMayo, confirming what many speculated that DeMayo’s behavior was why he was fired. “Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement. “Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.” Sources revealed to THR that an agreement was reached between the two parties regarding tweeting about the show. DeMayo engaged with fans of the show frequently and shared insights into episodes after they aired. Due to breaches in the agreement, Marvel Studios removed his name from the season two credits. No further details about his termination were shared, but THR reports it had something to do with “sexual misconduct.” DeMyao did respond to THR’s reporting in a post on X, writing, “The truth will be revealed. After their Disney Plus disaster, Marvel wants to mislead with alleged contract breaches over tweets. It’s tragic it’s come to this, but unsurprising. Stay tuned.” He added, “This is their Disney-Marvel’s usual playbook. Legal letters as well as other items to prove their long-standing pattern to follow . It’s about finding a safe outlet. Thanks for your faith and patience.” Social media has been in a bind. They wanted to give DeMayo his flowers, some calling for his return to the show, while others were cautious because they were sensitive to the situation. Now with this info out, they are reacting, you can see those thoughts in the gallery below.
