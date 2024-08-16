Hip Hop Celebs, Social Media Reacts to Sudden Passing of Texas Rap Legend Beatking
RELATED: Legendary Texas Rapper BeatKing Dead at 39 RELATED: BeatKing’s Final Performance at Birthday Bash On Thursday (August 15), news broke that the 39-year-old artist had passed away. Through confirmation with a member of his team, it was later discovered that Riley’s death was related to health complications, specially a pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.Texas rap legend and family to our Radio ONE Houston team, we are still mourning the heartbreaking and unexpected loss of Justin Riley, best known to fans as Beatking. In addition to his production skills, Beatking became known as Club God due largely in part to his infectious party anthems and unique ability to insert moments humor into a genre most commonly associated with hard-hitting beats and even harder rap lyrics.
As word of the loss began to make its rounds online, rappers, friends, commentators and more took to social media to express their hurt and shock at the still unbelievable news. As we celebrate his life and contribution to the culture, we invite you to scroll below to see how his music peers reacted to the sudden passing of the Club God.
1. Jazze Pha
2. A Houston CLASSIC
3. One time for BK
4. Ladies Love BK
5. ShermLiving
6. DJ Michael Watts of Swishahouse
7. That Club Era Was Undeniable
8. Here's What Beatking Had to Say About Legacy
9. The partygoers know
10. A touching music flip of a Club God Classic
11. 2 Chainz
12. Keisha Nicole and Young Jas of Good Morning H-Town
13. Erica Banks
14. Juicy J
15. Pour Minds Podcast
16. DJ J-Que
17. LONG LIVE CLUB GOD
18. Jessica Jeanz of Good Morning H-Town
19. Producer Cory Mo
Hip Hop Celebs, Social Media Reacts to Sudden Passing of Texas Rap Legend Beatking was originally published on theboxhouston.com
More from Black America Web