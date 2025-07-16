Azealia Banks found herself in the crosshairs of criticism once again, and this time, fans are unified in saying her latest action was tasteless and bordered on revenge porn. Azealia Banks posted and deleted what she said were unsolicited nude photos of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, admitting that the two have done so with each other despite never having met.

On Monday (July 14), Azealia Banks reportedly posted images of Conor McGregor standing nude in his birthday suit on his actual birthday, apparently after a workout, and shared them to her popular X page. Banks, as she’s known for, used her razor-sharp tongue to dress down McGregor’s photo dump and made disparaging remarks regarding his, ahem, situation.

“How you gonna send a b*tch some crooked d*ck pics then threaten her not to tell… do you know who tf I am?… THIS IS HARAM,” Banks wrote.

McGregor reportedly caught wind of Banks leaking the nudes, allegedly writing in a text, “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.”

Banks looks to have scrubbed her page of the images and spent the bulk of Monday and Tuesday (July 15) addressing fans online while admitting at one point that she and McGregor have been doing the nude pic swap dance since 2016.

As it usually goes with Azealia Banks, trying to keep up with her tweets and replies to fans online is a task in itself. The talented New York rapper who is currently living abroad didn’t make any apologies for her actions, even with some saying the move bordered on revenge porn. McGregor didn’t address the leak on his X account, focusing instead on his new combat sports ventures and celebrating his birthday.

We did our best to try to center the tweets from X that make the most sense and tell the bulk of the story. Check those out below.

—

Photo: Getty

Azealia Banks Posts & Deletes Conor McGregor’s Love Noodle, Doubles Down Against Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. Yikes 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.