Atlanta Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

During August, we celebrate Black Business Month by honoring the culture, the flavor, and the excellence of the South’s most iconic Black-owned restaurants. From BBQ that’ll change your life to catfish that tastes like Sunday, and even upscale dining with soul, these spots are true must-visits. We kicked things off in Houston, then made our way to Dallas. After that, we took the tour to Raleigh, North Carolina, and now we’ve landed in Atlanta for our grand finale, where the flavors are bold, the traditions run deep, and the vibes are unmatched.

1. T’s Brunch Bar If you’re looking for your next favorite brunch destination in the Atlanta area, you HAVE TO try T’s Brunch Bar. Recently spotlighted by Jackie Page, this Black-owned gem is taking Southern brunch to a new standard. With multiple locations around Atlanta, T’s Brunch Bar has a reputation for food that’s made with love, soul, and real flavor. Jackie’s Must-Try Picks: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – Sweet, warm, and a total showstopper

Scrambled Eggs with Cheese – Creamy and cooked just right

Chicken Sausage – A hearty and flavorful protein pick

Side of Grits – “ You cannot have that meal without grits. If you don’t get the grits, you’re slacking, ”

Peach Beignets – “ Straight from heaven .” From fluffy pancakes to golden beignets, dishes are crafted with care and rooted in Southern comfort food traditions. This is definitely a spot you need to try on your next trip to ATL.

2. Soul Halal Looking for a soulful meal that feeds your stomach and your spirit? You NEED to try Soul Halal in Decatur, GA! Recently spotlighted by Reese from Magic 107.5, this Black-owned, woman-owned hotspot is blending traditional soul food with halal values. From the rich and comforting Grandma Plate to the hood rich with fried catfish and spaghetti, add a bottle of their fresh-made lemonade, and you’ve got a meal you won’t forget. What to Try: The Grandma Plate

Fried wings, mac & cheese, yams, and greens — a true Sunday dinner classic.

The Hood Rich

Fried fish and spaghetti, topped with signature honey lemon pepper sauce.

Sweet Flee Pepper Chicken

Fried chicken breast over yellow rice with house-made halal sauce. Don’t Miss the Drinks: Handmade, fresh juices like mint lemonade, hibiscus rose, and ATL’s fave, Touched the Berry. Vegan-Friendly, Too: Collard greens, yams, and other sides made with no meat, so plant-based folks are welcome. Halal means no pork, no lard, and food prepared with purpose — so everyone can enjoy a soulful, clean meal.