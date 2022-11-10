Forever I Love Atlanta: Celebrating The Groundbreaking Series With Our Favorite Scenes, Characters & Episodes

The series finale of the critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta will air this week (November 10). The Donald Glover created comedy drama has offered us four amazing seasons of some of the most groundbreaking, thought provoking and sometimes just down right outlandish television we’ve seen in recent memory. As the cultural classic comes to an end, we decided to highlight some of the most memorable scenes, characters and episodes from one of our all time favorite shows ever.

Atlanta premiered on FX on September 6, 2016. The series revolves around college dropout turned music manager Earn (Donald Glover) and his rapper cousin Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). Along with their friend Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Earn’s baby mother Vanessa (Zazie Beetz), they navigate their way through the rap game and essentially go from rags to riches. Along the way, we get a depiction of the city of Atlanta and its rap scene like we’ve never seen before. The show has been praised for its ability to explore the current cultural climate of the world that we live in and the creative and at times absurdly surreal depictions of all that comes with it. Every week, fans sat by the edges of their seats in anticipation for the next viral moment that would come from the conversation starting show.

The thing Atlanta was so good at was making moments that seemed to feel like cultural time stamps. You remember exactly where you were the first time you watched the Teddy Perkins episode. The laughs that came from the “B.A.N.” episode are some we wish we all could experience again. Were we all not collectively thinking that Van had lost her mind when she was in Paris? When we think about the legacy of Atlanta, we will think about the amazing cinematography, the uncanny storytelling and the unpredictable nature of each and every episode. We want to give Donald Glover and every one involved with the show their flowers. To celebrate the show’s amazing run, enjoy a gallery of some of the most memorable scenes, characters and episodes from the can’t miss hit series that had all of us in a chokehold. Jump in the comments and let us know your favorites!

Forever I Love Atlanta: Celebrating The Groundbreaking Series With Our Favorite Scenes, Characters & Episodes was originally published on globalgrind.com