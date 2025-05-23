Listen Live
Ashanti’s Top 10 Greatest Collaborations

Ashanti’s Greatest Collaborations: A Look at Her Iconic Feature Moments

Published on May 23, 2025
No Address Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Ashanti has long been a staple of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop, known not only for her sweet, sultry voice and chart-topping solo hits but also for her unforgettable collaborations.

As the princess of Murder Inc., her ability to blend effortlessly with artists across genres helped define a generation of feel-good party anthems and heartbreak ballads.

From club bangers to soulful duets, Ashanti has proven time and again that her voice is the perfect complement to both gritty rap verses and smooth R&B melodies.

Whether she’s harmonizing with hip-hop heavyweights or holding her own on all-female anthems, Ashanti’s collabs have become cultural staples.

These records helped launch her career and reinforced her staying power, making her a sought-after collaborator even decades into her journey.

Her chemistry with artists like Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and Lloyd resulted in some of the most memorable records of the 2000s, songs that still hit just as hard today at cookouts and throwback parties.

Here’s a look at 10 of her most iconic collaborations that still live rent-free in our playlists:

1. “Always On Time” – Ja Rule feat. Ashanti

2. “What’s Luv?” – Fat Joe feat. Ashanti & Ja Rule

3. “Down 4 U” – Irv Gotti Presents The Inc. feat. Ja Rule, Ashanti, Charli Baltimore & Vita

4. “Into You” – Fabolous feat. Ashanti

5. “Southside” – Lloyd feat. Ashanti

6. “Baby Remix” – Ashanti feat. Scarface

7. “Rain On Me (Remix)” – Ashanti feat. Ja Rule & Charli Baltimore

8. “Wonderful” – Ja Rule feat. R. Kelly & Ashanti

9. “Mesmerize” – Ja Rule feat. Ashanti

10. “I Got It” – Ashanti feat. Rick Ross

Ashanti’s Greatest Collaborations: A Look at Her Iconic Feature Moments was originally published on wtlcfm.com

