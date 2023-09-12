Apple Wanderlust Event: The USB-C Struggle Officially Ends With The iPhone 15

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The devil works hard, but Tim Cook and Apple work harder to get your money every year. The company that Steve Jobs built announced its new lineup of iPhone 15 smartphones and two new Apple Watches.

Apple is back, and you already know the company came with “its most powerful iPhone model yet.” We hear that same old line every year and take it at face value because, for the most part, it’s not complete CAP coming out of the mouths of Cook and the iPhone development team.

So, let’s dive into the new iPhone 15 smartphone lineup.

Apple iPhone 15 & 15 Plus

Yes, the Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come in a new design, some new colors, and a new, more powerful camera. The most significant change has to be the USB-C port, which now means that you can use the same charger for all of your Apple devices, allowing Apple to catch up with Android phones, which had this feature since 2017.

Dynamic Island, you know that fancy notification tab introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro last year returns in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will come in two sizes, 5.7-inch and 6.1-inch, and five color options, and for this year’s design, Apple has embedded the color into the glass so it won’t look off-color anymore.

As for the camera, the most essential part of the iPhone, the 15 gets a bump with a 48MP primary sensor that Apple says will make photos more detailed.

A neural engine under the hood will enhance every photo you snap, giving you higher-resolution shots. There is also a 12MP telephoto lens with an automatic zoom feature, which will work great for those who love using their iPhone to capture videos.

Machine learning will help the camera recognize precisely what you’re taking a photo of so the camera can optimize to take the perfect picture of your subject.

An A16 chip allows the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to do all of these wonderful things, and it has been optimized to give the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus better battery life.

A new second-generation ultra wideband chip allows users to find their devices if lost and locate their friends in crowded places. This could be worrisome if abused by the wrong people, so hopefully, Apple provides some safeguards.

The emergency satellite program has also been upgraded, and it can now contact AAA if you find yourself stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

The higher-end 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max now come in a Titanium casing, which is more lightweight and durable than ever. The bezels have been trimmed, giving you more screen to look at than previous iPhone models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come in two sizes, 6.1 inches for the Pro and 6.7, and is the first model to get rid of the ring/silent switch and replace it with a new programmable action button.

Both devices are powered by a new A17 Pro chip built on a 3NM manufacturing process, which is the first of its kind. Thanks to the A17 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro has a USB 3.0 controller that will allow for faster charging and transfers, allowing the smartphone to do more, like being tethered to a laptop while being used to capture photos during a photoshoot.

Apple has been making a solid push to become a destination for gaming , and that continues to be the case because the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max feature Ray Tracing, allowing users to play AAA titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village on their mobile devices.

The Pro GPU in the device also allows it to handle more intense video work easily.

As for the camera, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have a Quad-Sensor camera that allows you to shoot in 48MP Raw. Thanks to Apple’s Computational Photography, both devices can shoot high-resolution 24MP photos and, with the help of machine learning, can be optimized and upscaled to a higher resolution.

You can order The iPhone 15 Pro on September 22, starting at $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For more photos of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo Apple

Apple Wanderlust Event: The USB-C Struggle Officially Ends With The iPhone 15 was originally published on hiphopwired.com