Apple Music Celebrates 10 Years by Revealing Most Streamed Songs Ever

In the ever-evolving world of music consumption, few platforms have shaped the sound of the last decade quite like Apple Music.

Launched on June 30, 2015, Apple Music emerged as a direct response to the streaming revolution led by Spotify and Tidal, bringing Apple’s signature sleek design and ecosystem integration to the table.

Built upon the foundation of iTunes, which had already disrupted the music industry in the early 2000s by digitizing music purchases, Apple Music marked a bold new era: one where access—not ownership—would define music culture.

When it first launched, Apple Music offered more than just streaming.

It introduced Beats 1 Radio (now known as Apple Music 1), curated playlists from top artists and tastemakers, and exclusive album rollouts that sent shockwaves through the industry. Drake’s Views, Frank Ocean’s Blonde, and Taylor Swift’s 1989 all became part of Apple Music’s legacy of exclusivity and influence.

Over the years, it expanded its offerings to include lossless audio, spatial sound, and robust editorial content—all reinforcing its position not just as a tech product, but as a cultural touchpoint.

Now, in celebration of its 10th anniversary, Apple Music has released a list of the most streamed songs in the platform’s history—a time capsule of global listening habits, shifting trends, and cultural moments that defined a generation.

These songs aren’t just popular tracks—they’re reflections of a world connected through sound.

Some defined summer dance floors, others soundtracked heartbreaks, TikTok challenges, or global celebrations.

Collectively, they show just how much the music industry has transformed—and how much listeners have helped shape that transformation.

The list captures a wide range of genres, from pop anthems and hip-hop hits to unexpected viral successes. It’s a reminder of how streaming flattened the barriers between underground and mainstream, old and new, niche and chart-topping.

No matter when or where you pressed play, your streams helped shape this list.

1. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You 2. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights (Official Video) 3. Drake – God’s Plan 4. Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) (Official Video) 5. Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – rockstar (Official Music Video) 6. Drake – One Dance (Lyrics) ft. Wizkid & Kyla 7. Travis Scott – SICKO MODE ft. Drake 8. Ed Sheeran – Perfect (Official Music Video) 9. Chris Brown – No Guidance (Official Video) ft. Drake 10. Billie Eilish – bad guy