Antonio Brown Responds To Video Of Him Getting “Jumped” & Briefly Detained By Cops After Gun Shots

Video shows Antonio Brown leaving the venue when he gets forced up against a wall as several men begin to throw punches at him.

He manages to scramble out of crowd and fall to the ground before mistakenly kicking a security guard —who tried to intervene— in the chest.

Then another video shows AB, who appears to have a gun in his hand, running in another direction shortly before several gunshots can be heard.

Other photos of that night show Brown being placed in handcuffs, and

TMZ confirms that Miami police received a call around 3 AM in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and 67th Street in Miami.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night,” he begins. “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

He confirms that he was detained but was later allowed to leave.

The former running back continues, “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

Now, he plans on speaking with his legal team to take the proper steps to press charges against the assailant and promised to keep fans “posted step-by-step on the process.”

Brown, however, has not mentioned the gun.

Heavily regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the 2010s, he played the first eight years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Then his last three seasons were split between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots before infamously quitting mid-game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what ended up being his last game.

Early Saturday morning, he hopped on social media to discuss the brawl’s reasoning.