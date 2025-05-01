Anthony Edwards Takes Victory Lap Around Lakers’ Arena As LeBron James Roasted For First Round Exit

The NBA playoffs are full of joy and heartbreak . You either see your team in a refocused, more aggressive mode or get dismantled in a seven-game series.

The Wolves dominated most of the series, but their performance in game five even led to Shaq complimenting Rudy Gobert , who dropped a game-high 27 points and

grabbed 24 rebounds in their 103-96 win.

As the Lakers are sent home, it’s just another first-round exit similar to last year’s. Aside from the debatable 2020 bubble ring, the previous half-decade consisted of terrible performances like a Western Conference Finals sweep and missing the playoffs altogether.

The team has adjusted to the blackbuster trade that yielded them Luka Doncic , but he winced up and down the court with a back injury in game five despite a 28-point performance.

But the biggest critique of the series doesn’t go to the players or a mid-season trade that disrupts familiarity; it’s the coaching.

First-year head coach JJ Redick is bearing the brunt of the blame, and it seemed to get to him when he stormed out of a press conference after he was asked about his lack of substitutions in the second half of Game four.

In that same moment ESPN’s Brian Windhorst critiqued him for being “childish” and roasted him for playing Maxi Kleber — in crucial game 5 minutes—who’s never played with the team before since being part of the Doncic trade.

But as James and company get a head start on a trip to Cancun, Edwards is ecstatic to advance to round two.

“Ant-Man, Batman, Superman…Lakers in 5,” he said, walking the halls after.

He even took a victory lap around the block to gloat about the win, trash-talking a small group of Lakers fans who followed him, dapping up fans, and waxing poetic about how much he loves the movie Matilda.

Now we wait to see if the Wolves will face the Houston Rockets or the Golden State Warriors in the next round, and

See how social media is reacting to the opening series wrapping up below.