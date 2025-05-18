Sports & Style Gallery: Angel Reese Turned The WNBA Tunnel Into A Runway – Again

Angel Reese is back for her sophomore season with the Chicago Sky, and in true Angel fashion, she didn’t just show up to play—she served a whole lewk. Ahead of her team’s season opener against the Indiana Fever, the former LSU star and certified fashion girlie made a serious fashion statement that we loved.

With a designer fit and bombshell beauty look, Angel is ready to score on and off the court.

Angel Reese Kicks Off The 2025 WNBA Season With Thom Browne

For her first game of the 2025 season, Angel wore a grey Thom Browne blazer and matching tailored shorts. The podcast host styled her suit with a crisp white shirt, skinny black tie, and black pumps with white baby-doll socks.

It was giving boss energy. It was giving runway couture. And it was school girl chic with a little athletic edge. What a perfect combo for the bombshell baller.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She finished the look with black-rimmed glasses and a slick high ponytail, letting her cheekbones take center stage. Her Thom Browne blazer snatched her waist, and the short hem gave her sculpted legs their moment, all while keeping the outfit sharp and tunnel-walk ready.

Angel knew the cameras would be there. And the Bayou Barbie gave them a fashion

show.

Ballers & Beauties: The WNBA’s Influence On Style And Culture Continues To Grow

Let’s not forget – slaying is nothing new for Angel. From scoring a coveted Met Gala invite before her rookie WNBA year to attending Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret shows, to name a few, Angel is an emerging fashion icon. Sis has receipts. Now heading into year two, she’s even more confident, couture, and stylish – if that’s even possible.

But

Angel

A’ja Wilson, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Di’Jonai Carrington have all brought their own flavor to the tunnel, mixing streetwear, glam, and trend in ways that are shifting how we see women athletes. isn’t the only WNBA player redefining what sports stardom looks like. Ballers likeandhave all brought their own flavor to the tunnel, mixing streetwear, glam, and trend in ways that are shifting how we see women athletes.

Check out our gallery of standout WNBA players to watch out for this season.