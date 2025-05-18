Angel Reese's WNBA Tunnel Fashion Scores - Again
Sports & Style Gallery: Angel Reese Turned The WNBA Tunnel Into A Runway – Again
Angel Reese Kicks Off The 2025 WNBA Season With Thom Browne
For her first game of the 2025 season, Angel wore a grey Thom Browne blazer and matching tailored shorts. The podcast host styled her suit with a crisp white shirt, skinny black tie, and black pumps with white baby-doll socks.
It was giving boss energy. It was giving runway couture. And it was school girl chic with a little athletic edge. What a perfect combo for the bombshell baller.She finished the look with black-rimmed glasses and a slick high ponytail, letting her cheekbones take center stage. Her Thom Browne blazer snatched her waist, and the short hem gave her sculpted legs their moment, all while keeping the outfit sharp and tunnel-walk ready. Angel knew the cameras would be there. And the Bayou Barbie gave them a fashion show.
Ballers & Beauties: The WNBA’s Influence On Style And Culture Continues To GrowLet’s not forget – slaying is nothing new for Angel. From scoring a coveted Met Gala invite before her rookie WNBA year to attending Louis Vuitton and Victoria’s Secret shows, to name a few, Angel is an emerging fashion icon. Sis has receipts. Now heading into year two, she’s even more confident, couture, and stylish – if that’s even possible. But Angel isn’t the only WNBA player redefining what sports stardom looks like. Ballers like A’ja Wilson, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Di’Jonai Carrington have all brought their own flavor to the tunnel, mixing streetwear, glam, and trend in ways that are shifting how we see women athletes. RELATED: The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation Check out our gallery of standout WNBA players to watch out for this season.
1. A'ja Wilson
From Vogue covers to custom sneakers, A’ja Wilson continues to prove she’s not just a force on the court—she’s a full-on fashion icon. Whether in tailored suiting, sheer drama, or elevated basics, this MVP’s looks always exude power, polish, and personality. And her sold-out hot pink Nike collab? Just another reminder that A’ja is the moment in sports and style
2. Skylar Diggins-Smith
Skylar Diggins-Smith is redefining sportswear chic with high-fashion attitude and luxury labels. Whether she’s in exaggerated silhouettes, futuristic La Pointe fur, or avant-garde tailoring, she consistently delivers statement looks that belong on the runway and the court. Her accessory game stays elite—Louis Vuitton bags, Chanel purses, sculptural heels, and red lips always in play.
3. Di'Jonai Carrington
DiJonai Carrington is the definition of a fashion chameleon – and we stand for her fashion game. Se effortlessly jumps from Y2K denim diva to glam goddess to full-on rodeo baddie. Her tunnel fits are always playful and bold—think metallic boots, corsets, micro minis, and cowboy hats. With every look, she proves that being a hooper and a hot girl are not mutually exclusive.
4. Olivia Nelson
Olivia Nelson-Ododa is a true fashion chameleon—serving soft-glam sophistication one day and daring, Y2K heat the next. From map-print pants and metallic heels to string bikinis and sheer wraps, her looks always blend editorial edge with personal flair. She’s not afraid to play with texture, color, or skin, making every outfit a moment.
5. Kamilla Cardoso
Kamilla Cardoso is stepping into her fashion era with softness, sensuality, and strength. Whether in a sleek black bodycon, sporty bikini, or edgy two-piece set, she brings statuesque elegance with a little spice. From the tunnel to the beach to the spotlight, she’s quickly becoming one to watch in the style lane.
6. Dana Evans
Dana Evans is bringing bold energy and baddie vibes to every look—whether she’s rocking camo cargos with a leather crop top or posing in Calvin Klein and oversized denim. Her red mini skirt and Chanel moment proves she can do glam and streetwear without missing a beat. She’s all about body confidence, edgy fits, and a closet that gives main character energy.
7. Lexie Brown
Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown is the queen of body confidence and bold glam, always turning heads with her sensual style. On a recent trip to Cabo, she slipped into a black lace see-through dress with plunging cutouts and halter detailing, showing skin and curves with soft beachy elegance. As a Fashion Nova ambassador and True Religion model, Lexie stays booked, bronzed, and fashion-forward.
8. Alysha Clark
Alysha Clark is serving versatile fashion girl energy with a wardrobe that keeps it playful, polished, and personal. From tailored houndstooth to preppy varsity-core, wide-leg cargos to double denim with a pop of red, every tunnel look shows off her style range. Whether she’s giving boss babe or off-duty baddie, Alysha proves she knows how to switch it up and still own every frame.
Sports & Style Gallery: Angel Reese Turned The WNBA Tunnel Into A Runway – Again was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
