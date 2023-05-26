Celebrity News

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The amFAR Gala

Published on May 26, 2023

Black America Web Featured Video
amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - After Party

Celebrities brought the fashionable heat at the amFAR gala, an annual event in support of the Foundation for AIDS Research. Returning to the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the stars gathered for a night full of jaw-dropping fashion for an important cause. Queen Latifah hosted the event, and the evening featured a performance from the legendary Gladys Knight.

The amFAR gala is a prestigious production with a lot of moving parts. Perhaps the most notable are the beautiful gowns to grace the carpet. Everyone brings their A-game, which is the highlight of the evening. In case you missed it, here are the best looks spotted at the 2023 amFAR gala.

1. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor’s abs bring main character energy everywhere she goes. The amFAR gala was no different. The multi-hyphenate enigma wore a black Monot gown with a cut-out across the torso that displayed her chiseled abs.

2. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey got the abs memo. The SKN by LH founder looked red hot in a Laquan Smith gown.

3. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow understood the assignment! The model served legs and elegance in a white Ramzen gown.

4. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah and her longtime partner shared a beautiful moment on the carpet together. Latifah held Nichols hand, as she lovingly looked back at her in her gorgeous red dress. Latifah wore a chic Lavin tuxedo gown.

5. Storm Reid

Storm Reid went for a classic vintage look in a silver, sparkly Prada dress.

