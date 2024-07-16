Amazon Prime Day 2024: 10 Beauty Picks You Must Add To Your Cart

Amazon Prime Day 2024: 10 Beauty Finds Your Must Shop
1. Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing and Hydrating Body Oil
If you understand the power of cocktailing your body care products to flaunt a delicious scent all day, then you know why body oils are a must! This essential seals in moisture and gives your skin a gorgeous glow. Take your body care game to the next level with Vaseline’s Radiant X Replenishing and Hydrating Body Oil. This product is made with jojoba oil, coconut oil, vitamin E, and ultra-hydrating lipids that give your skin barrier the TLC it needs.
2. John Masters Organics Rose & Apricot Antioxidant Day Cream
Upgrade your morning skincare routine with the John Masters Organics Rose & Apricot Antioxidant Day Cream. This lightweight, nourishing find is formulated with a mix of apricot, borage and rose oils and vitamins A, C & E that deeply hydrates and soothes skin. In addition, this moisturizer combats free radicals to help delay signs of aging.
3. LOVFUL Press on Nails Marshmallo Gummy Bear Square
Bring on the glitzy manis! Per the Hot Girl Coach, the LOVFUL Press-on Nails in Marshmallow Gummy Bear Square is a must-buy. Inspired by marshmallows and gummy bears, this cute set features a mix of diamond accents, charms, and bows in a cotton candy hue. It’s perfect for the girly girl who loves a bold manicure.
4. PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Custard Hair Gel
Give your textured tresses the definition, hydration, and shine they need with the PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Custard Hair Gel. Made with flaxseed oil, agave, Irish moss, and chamomile, this product promotes shinier and stronger hair.
5. Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture, Sensitive Skin
Envelop your body, from neck to toe, with moisture courtesy of the Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture, Sensitive Skin. This offering is made with millions of MicroMoisture droplets, leaving skin feeling baby-soft for 24 hours.
6. DRAGUN BEAUTY Fantasy Palette Vol. III
Channel your inner hot girl with the DRAGUN BEAUTY Fantasy Palette Vol. III. This highly-pigmented essential features a mix of five matte and shimmery shades you can use to bring various eye looks to life. Plus, it has Meg’s stamp of approval.
7. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Take your wash day to new heights with the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo. Formulated with moisture-attracting red algae, antioxidant argan oil, and Vitamins A and E, this pick gently cleanses your strands and imparts moisture for easy manageability.
8. L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer
Prepare to glow like a glazed donut! L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer comes in major clutch to give your skin the lit-from-within glow we all love. You can wear the liquid highlighter solo, mix it with foundation, use it to sculpt and define, or apply it all over your body.
9. ATWATER Mens Face Moisturizer with Oil Control Complex
Calling all folks with oily skin! Consider adding the ATWATER Mens Face Moisturizer with Oil Control to your shopping list. This find regulates oil production, kicks shine to the curb, and absorbs into your skin quickly for a refreshed and soft feel.
10. OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub
Last but certainly not least, we have the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub. This pick works like magic to remove dirt, oil, and debris from head to toe, helping you reveal your most radiant skin yet. In addition, this scrub is infused with coconut oil, which works wonders to nourish your skin.
