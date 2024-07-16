Amazon Prime Day 2024: 10 Beauty Picks You Must Add To Your Cart

Shoppers, prepare yourselves! Amazon’s crown jewel of shopping extravaganzas —

Amazon Prime Day

— is here! Although Amazon is known for offering deals on electronics, the retailer has become a go-to source for various finds. From today, July 16, to July 17, the e-commerce retailer is pulling out all the stops to provide jaw-dropping deals on items from clothing to personal care essentials. And, of course, there are tons of beauty deals for shoppers to explore.

This year,

the e-commerce retailer has upped the ante with Amazon Prime Day.

The retailer has partnered with

Megan Thee Stallion

to prepare folks to shop. Meg has released a catchy tune, “It’s Prime Day” — a “MEGAN” album exclusive track available on Amazon Music — and an accompanying music video that shows her top picks from various categories.

Megan’s favorite finds also include her beauty product recommendations and

deals on her

Hot Girl Summer Tour merchandise.

In addition, Amazon will also feature product picks from other influencers, from Monet Michael to Jess Sims.

As usual, the sale

is an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime customers. From June 27 to July 24, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa. Prime members can also get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Store Card from July 12 to July 17. Other perks include deals on select Amazon devices, deal alerts via Alexa, various delivery options, and more.

If you’re ready to stock up your beauty closet or give the gift of beauty to a loved one, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the perfect time to shop.

That said,

we’ve compiled some of our and

Megan’s must-have beauty essentials

for you to check out.

From highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes to nourishing curling creams, your beauty arsenal will get a proper revamp. Here are ten beauty from Amazon Prime Day 2024 you

need to

shop ASAP. Happy Shopping, beauties!

