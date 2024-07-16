Listen Live
Amazon Prime Day 2024: 10 Beauty Picks You Must Add To Your Cart

Published on July 16, 2024
Amazon Prime Day

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Shoppers, prepare yourselves! Amazon’s crown jewel of shopping extravaganzas — Amazon Prime Day — is here! Although Amazon is known for offering deals on electronics, the retailer has become a go-to source for various finds. From today, July 16, to July 17, the e-commerce retailer is pulling out all the stops to provide jaw-dropping deals on items from clothing to personal care essentials. And, of course, there are tons of beauty deals for shoppers to explore. 
This year, the e-commerce retailer has upped the ante with Amazon Prime Day. The retailer has partnered with Megan Thee Stallion to prepare folks to shop. Meg has released a catchy tune, “It’s Prime Day” — a “MEGAN” album exclusive track available on Amazon Music — and an accompanying music video that shows her top picks from various categories. Megan’s favorite finds also include her beauty product recommendations and deals on her Hot Girl Summer Tour merchandise. In addition, Amazon will also feature product picks from other influencers, from Monet Michael to Jess Sims.
As usual, the sale is an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime customers. From June 27 to July 24, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa. Prime members can also get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Store Card from July 12 to July 17. Other perks include deals on select Amazon devices, deal alerts via Alexa, various delivery options, and more. If you’re ready to stock up your beauty closet or give the gift of beauty to a loved one, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the perfect time to shop. That said, we’ve compiled some of our and Megan’s must-have beauty essentials for you to check out. From highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes to nourishing curling creams, your beauty arsenal will get a proper revamp. Here are ten beauty from Amazon Prime Day 2024 you need to shop ASAP. Happy Shopping, beauties! Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing and Hydrating Body Oil

Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing and Hydrating Body Oil
Source: Amazon

If you understand the power of cocktailing your body care products to flaunt a delicious scent all day, then you know why body oils are a must! This essential seals in moisture and gives your skin a gorgeous glow. Take your body care game to the next level with Vaseline’s Radiant X Replenishing and Hydrating Body Oil. This product is made with jojoba oil, coconut oil, vitamin E, and ultra-hydrating lipids that give your skin barrier the TLC it needs.

2. John Masters Organics Rose & Apricot Antioxidant Day Cream

John Masters Organics Rose & Apricot Antioxidant Day Cream
Source: Amazon

Upgrade your morning skincare routine with the John Masters Organics Rose & Apricot Antioxidant Day Cream. This lightweight, nourishing find is formulated with a mix of apricot, borage and rose oils and vitamins A, C & E  that deeply hydrates and soothes skin. In addition, this moisturizer combats free radicals to help delay signs of aging.

3. LOVFUL Press on Nails Marshmallo Gummy Bear Square

LOVFUL Press on Nails Marshmallo Gummy Bear Square
Source: Amazon

Bring on the glitzy manis! Per the Hot Girl Coach, the LOVFUL Press-on Nails in Marshmallow Gummy Bear Square is a must-buy. Inspired by marshmallows and gummy bears, this cute set features a mix of diamond accents, charms, and bows in a cotton candy hue. It’s perfect for the girly girl who loves a bold manicure.

4. PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Custard Hair Gel

PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Custard Hair Gel
Source: Amazon

Give your textured tresses the definition, hydration, and shine they need with the PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Custard Hair Gel. Made with flaxseed oil, agave, Irish moss, and chamomile, this product promotes shinier and stronger hair.

5. Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture, Sensitive Skin

Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture, Sensitive Skin
Source: Amazon

Envelop your body, from neck to toe, with moisture courtesy of the Dove Body Wash Deep Moisture, Sensitive Skin. This offering is made with millions of MicroMoisture droplets, leaving skin feeling baby-soft for 24 hours.

6. DRAGUN BEAUTY Fantasy Palette Vol. III

DRAGUN BEAUTY Fantasy Palette Vol. III
Source: Amazon

Channel your inner hot girl with the DRAGUN BEAUTY Fantasy Palette Vol. III. This highly-pigmented essential features a mix of five matte and shimmery shades you can use to bring various eye looks to life. Plus, it has Meg’s stamp of approval.

7. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo
Source: Moroccanoil

Take your wash day to new heights with the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo. Formulated with moisture-attracting red algae, antioxidant argan oil, and Vitamins A and E, this pick gently cleanses your strands and imparts moisture for easy manageability.

8. L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer

L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer
Source: Amazon

Prepare to glow like a glazed donut! L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer comes in major clutch to give your skin the lit-from-within glow we all love. You can wear the liquid highlighter solo, mix it with foundation, use it to sculpt and define, or apply it all over your body.

9. ATWATER Mens Face Moisturizer with Oil Control Complex

ATWATER Mens Face Moisturizer with Oil Control Complex
Source: Amazon

Calling all folks with oily skin! Consider adding the ATWATER Mens Face Moisturizer with Oil Control to your shopping list. This find regulates oil production, kicks shine to the curb, and absorbs into your skin quickly for a refreshed and soft feel. 

10. OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub

OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub
Source: Amazon

Last but certainly not least, we have the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub. This pick works like magic to remove dirt, oil, and debris from head to toe, helping you reveal your most radiant skin yet. In addition, this scrub is infused with coconut oil, which works wonders to nourish your skin. 

Amazon Prime Day 2024: 10 Beauty Picks You Must Add To Your Cart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

