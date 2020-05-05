All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion

The coronavirus pandemic landed smack dab in the middle of the season for some of our favorite reality TV shows —included. While we were fortunate enough to get a full season of filming, the reunion, which is typically filmed while the series airs, had not been filmed yet. With networks adapting to strict social distancing orders, the reunion will go on…just a bit different how we’re used to.a still from the RHOA virtual reunion and her cast mates are following up with their lovely looks.

The ladies gave us season seven reunion realness with this all-white virtual affair with from each of their respective lavish Atlanta homes. While we’re used to seeing the ladies verbally spar it out on an elaborate Bravo set, their similar silver and sparkle home decor gave us the vibe we were all in the same place.

A clip from the reunion also dropped this weekend teased tension between Kandi and NeNe, and NeNe with everybody. Porsha kept it cute in loungewear but didn’t hesitate to turn up on Eva while checking her for talking sly about baby PJ.

We can expect the actual special to air Sunday, May 10 according to Porsha.

Oh I see you Guys asking about reunion… it’s in the 10th 🔥 — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) May 4, 2020

Get into the ladies’ looks, below:

